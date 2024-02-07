Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

TRENDING /
Updated February 1st, 2024 at 14:51 IST

Budget 2024: Govt allocates Rs 310 crore for training Govt employees

Out of the total Rs 312 crore, Rs 105.31 crore is earmarked for establishment-related expenditures for the 'Training Division.'

Business Desk
Nirmala Sitharaman
Nirmala Sitharaman | Image:Republic
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Interim Budget 2024: In the Interim Union Budget 2024-25 presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday, the Personnel Ministry has been allocated over Rs 310 crore for the training of government employees, both domestically and internationally, along with enhancing the necessary training-related infrastructure.

Out of the total outlay of Rs 312 crore for the upcoming fiscal year, Rs 105.31 crore is earmarked for establishment-related expenditures for the "Training Division, Institute of Secretariat Training and Management (ISTM), and Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration (LBSNAA)". Additionally, Rs 120.56 crore is allocated for "Training Schemes", and Rs 86.13 crore is designated for the "National Programme for Civil Services Capacity Building" or Mission Karmayogi.

Mission Karmayogi, considered a major bureaucratic reform initiative, aims to enhance the creativity, proactivity, professionalism, and technological capabilities of government employees.

The Training Division, ISTM in Delhi, and the LBSNAA in Mussoorie conduct various training programs, including foundation courses, refresher courses, and mid-career training to equip secretarial functionaries at all levels with exposure to the latest rules, regulations, and aptitude.

The budgetary provision of Rs 105.31 crore also covers expenditures for domestic and overseas travel, course fees, and other related costs for officials of the Central Secretariat Service (CSS) and Central Secretariat Stenographers Service (CSSS) undergoing mandatory training at ISTM as a pre-condition for promotion.

The allocation of Rs 120.56 crore encompasses schemes like "training for all," domestic funding for foreign training, upgrading LBSNAA to a center of excellence, and enhancing training facilities at ISTM. An additional Rs 10 crore is allocated for administrative reforms, covering the modernisation of government offices, pilot projects on administrative reforms promoting e-governance, fostering good governance, and learning from successful initiatives.

Further allocations include Rs 39.44 crore for meeting establishment-related expenditure of the Central Information Commission and Public Enterprises Selection Board. A fund of Rs 2.6 crore is earmarked for the propagation of the Right to Information (RTI) Act during 2024-25. The Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT) will receive Rs 157.72 crore for the next financial year to cover establishment-related expenditures. The Staff Selection Commission (SSC), responsible for conducting various recruitment examinations for central government jobs, has been allocated Rs 414.15 crore for 2024-25.

(With PTI inputs)

Published February 1st, 2024 at 14:51 IST

Budget
