Updated February 2nd, 2024 at 10:02 IST

Budget 2024: Govt boosts PLI schemes outlay for electronics to Rs 6,200 crore

The budget for the PLI scheme for automobiles and auto components has seen a significant rise to Rs 3,500 crore for 2024-25.

Business Desk
Nirmala Sitharaman
Nirmala Sitharaman | Image:Republic
Interim Budget 2024: In the Interim Budget 2024, the government has significantly boosted the outlay for Production Linked Incentive (PLI) schemes across various sectors, including electronics, automotive, and pharmaceuticals.

The allocation for the PLI scheme for electronics has been raised to Rs 6,200 crore for the fiscal year 2024-25, up from the revised estimate of Rs 4,560 crore in 2023-24. Similarly, the outlay for PLI schemes in the food processing sector has been increased to Rs 1,444 crore for 2024-25, compared to the revised estimate of Rs 1,150 crore in the previous fiscal year.

Originally announced in 2021, the PLI schemes cover 14 sectors, including telecommunications, white goods, textiles, medical devices manufacturing, automobiles, speciality steel, food products, high-efficiency solar PV modules, advanced chemistry cell batteries, drones, and pharmaceuticals, with a total outlay of Rs 1.97 lakh crore.

The budget for the PLI scheme for automobiles and auto components has seen a significant rise to Rs 3,500 crore for 2024-25, compared to the revised estimate of Rs 484 crore in 2023-24. In the pharmaceutical sector, the outlay has increased to Rs 2,143 crore for the fiscal year 2024-25, up from the revised estimate of Rs 1,696 crore in 2023-24.

Up until October of the current fiscal year, the government has disbursed Rs 4,415 crore under these schemes for eight sectors, including electronics and pharmaceuticals. The respective ministries, departments, and Project Monitoring Agencies (PMAs) oversee the implementation and disbursal of these schemes.

So far, 746 applications have been approved across 14 sectors, with an expected investment exceeding Rs 3 lakh crore. Among the PLI beneficiaries in sectors like pharmaceuticals and telecommunications, 176 MSMEs have benefited.

Reportedly, investments totalling more than Rs 1.03 lakh crore were reported until November 2023, resulting in production/sales of Rs 8.61 lakh crore and generating over 6.78 lakh jobs, both directly and indirectly. The PLI schemes encompass approximately 1,000 beneficiary units, and the disbursal target by the end of this fiscal year is Rs 11,000 crore.

The overarching goal of these schemes is to attract investments in critical sectors, promote cutting-edge technology, enhance efficiency, bring economies of scale to the manufacturing sector, and bolster the global competitiveness of Indian companies and manufacturers.

(With PTI inputs)

Published February 2nd, 2024 at 10:02 IST

