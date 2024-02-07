Advertisement

Interim Budget 2024: The government has allocated Rs 8,587 crore for railway works in Gujarat in the Interim Budget 2024, marking a major increase compared to the Rs 580 crore average annual outlay between 2009 and 2014. Similarly, Madhya Pradesh receives an outlay of Rs 15,143 crore, 24 times the average from 2009 to 2014. The total investment in Gujarat amounts to Rs 30,789 crore, with significant progress in electrification and infrastructure development.

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw highlighted the achievements in Gujarat, including 97 per cent electrification of the route, construction of 856 road overbridges and underbridges in the last decade, and ongoing redevelopment projects for stations like Surat and Somnath. The budget also focused on initiatives such as the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme and 'one station one product' stalls.

The overall gross outlay for the railway is Rs 18,093 crore, a 12 per cent increase compared to the previous fiscal year. Allocations include Rs 2,662 crore for speed enhancement on the New Delhi-Mumbai route, Rs 1,330 crore for new lines, Rs 2,742 crore for gauge conversion, and funds for various other railway development projects.

In addition, the National High-Speed Rail Corporation Limited (NHSRCL) received a notable allocation of Rs 25,000 crore for the Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train project, up from Rs 18,592 crore in the last fiscal year.

In a separate development, the Department of Space sees a significant boost in its budget, receiving Rs 13,042.75 crore in the interim budget for 2024-25. This increase, compared to the revised estimates for 2023-24 at Rs 11,070.07 crore, reflects a focus on space technology development, including setting up India's space station.

Meanwhile, the Department of Atomic Energy experienced a slight dip in its budget, with an allocation of Rs 24,968.98 crore for 2024-25, down from Rs 25,078.49 crore in 2023-24. The budget for nuclear power projects and research includes Rs 15,908.79 crore for capital expenditure.

(With PTI inputs)