Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 2nd, 2024 at 10:20 IST

Budget 2024: Gujarat gets infra push with Rs 8,587 crore allocations

The total investment in Gujarat amounts to Rs 30,789 crore, with significant progress in electrification and infrastructure development.

Business Desk
Nirmala Sitharaman
Nirmala Sitharaman | Image:Republic
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Interim Budget 2024: The government has allocated Rs 8,587 crore for railway works in Gujarat in the Interim Budget 2024, marking a major increase compared to the Rs 580 crore average annual outlay between 2009 and 2014. Similarly, Madhya Pradesh receives an outlay of Rs 15,143 crore, 24 times the average from 2009 to 2014. The total investment in Gujarat amounts to Rs 30,789 crore, with significant progress in electrification and infrastructure development.

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw highlighted the achievements in Gujarat, including 97 per cent electrification of the route, construction of 856 road overbridges and underbridges in the last decade, and ongoing redevelopment projects for stations like Surat and Somnath. The budget also focused on initiatives such as the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme and 'one station one product' stalls.

Advertisement

The overall gross outlay for the railway is Rs 18,093 crore, a 12 per cent increase compared to the previous fiscal year. Allocations include Rs 2,662 crore for speed enhancement on the New Delhi-Mumbai route, Rs 1,330 crore for new lines, Rs 2,742 crore for gauge conversion, and funds for various other railway development projects.

In addition, the National High-Speed Rail Corporation Limited (NHSRCL) received a notable allocation of Rs 25,000 crore for the Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train project, up from Rs 18,592 crore in the last fiscal year.

Advertisement

In a separate development, the Department of Space sees a significant boost in its budget, receiving Rs 13,042.75 crore in the interim budget for 2024-25. This increase, compared to the revised estimates for 2023-24 at Rs 11,070.07 crore, reflects a focus on space technology development, including setting up India's space station. 

Meanwhile, the Department of Atomic Energy experienced a slight dip in its budget, with an allocation of Rs 24,968.98 crore for 2024-25, down from Rs 25,078.49 crore in 2023-24. The budget for nuclear power projects and research includes Rs 15,908.79 crore for capital expenditure.

Advertisement

(With PTI inputs)

Advertisement

Published February 2nd, 2024 at 10:20 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Budget
Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

9 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

10 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

10 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

10 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

10 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

13 hours ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

16 hours ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

16 hours ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

16 hours ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

16 hours ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

16 hours ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

18 hours ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

19 hours ago
Nick Jonas

Nick Enjoys Monsoon in LA

19 hours ago
Shriya Saran

Shriya's Village Video

19 hours ago
Isabella Kaif

Isabelle's Casual Avatar

a day ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Turns Muse For Devi

a day ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik's fitness champ

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Disney, Fox, Warner Bros Discovery to launch joint sports platform

    Business News31 minutes ago

  2. Sebastian Pinera, Former President of Chile, Dies in Helicopter Crash

    World33 minutes ago

  3. Gina Carano Sues Disney, Lucasfilm Over The Mandalorian Firing

    Entertainment33 minutes ago

  4. Kuwait Boat Enters Gateway of India: Mumbai Police Launches Probe

    India News38 minutes ago

  5. SCA Stadium to be renamed, Jay Shah to initiate rechristening

    Sports 39 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement