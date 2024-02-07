Advertisement

Home for all: The Union Rural Development Ministry has recently launched an ambitious projection aimed at addressing India's growing rural housing challenges. This report is part of the Ministry's long-term plan for housing and emphasises the urgent need for collaborative efforts between the government, housing associations, and local communities. Highlighting key issues such as affordability, sustainability, and community development, the Ministry's initiative seeks to create a more inclusive and sustainable housing landscape. Can the urban local bodies play a much-needed critical role in India's national housing policy? Republic Business takes a deep dive.

Housing Affordability

The housing policy aims to provide the security of a social home for millions of people, addressing the issues in the private rented sector where high housing costs reduce the standard of living. Implementing the rural housing scheme of Pradhan Mantri Awaas Yojana- Gramin by providing assistance for construction of one crore houses in rural areas over the period of three years from 2016-19 had laid a foundation for rural housing. However, the Rural Development Ministry in its latest roadmap has envisaged to raise awareness of the existence of rural homelessness. Developing and advocating for solutions to tackle rural homelessness as well as encourage the adoption of best practices of housing in rural communities remains the key, the Ministry roadmap has stated.

Quality homes and energy efficiency

A focus on ensuring a warm and decent home for over 30 million more families has been highlighted by the Rural Development Ministry, aiming to improve the safety, quality, and energy efficiency of homes.

As per the Ministry vision document, meeting the additional financial requirement of Rs 21,975 crore by borrowing through National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) to be amortised through budgetary allocations after 2022 is a key factor to leverage.

The role of National Technical Support Agency at national level to provide technical support in achieving the target set under the project is also a key growth driver for rural housing, the vision document adds.

“Identification of beneficiaries eligible for assistance and their prioritisation to be done using information from Socio Economic and Caste Census (SECC) ensuring total transparency and objectivity. The list will be presented to Gram Sabha to identify beneficiaries who have been assisted before or who have become ineligible due to other reasons,” the mission statement has said.

The cost of unit assistance to be shared between Central and State Governments in the ratio 60:40 in plain areas and 90:10 for North Eastern and hilly states. The annual list of beneficiaries will be identified from the total list through participatory process by the Gram Sabha. Gram Sabha will need to justify in writing with reasons for any alteration of priority in the original list while funds will be transferred electronically directly to the account of the beneficiary, the report stated.

Economic impact

Unaffordable and inadequate housing is holding back the economy, affecting businesses and workers, especially in rural areas where housing quality and affordability are barriers. The ambitious housing for all plan includes inspection and uploading of geo referenced photographs to be done though a mobile app. Beneficiary also have the provision of tracking the progress of his payments through the app.

“The beneficiary is entitled to 90 days of unskilled labour from MGNREGA. This will be ensured through a server linkage between PMAY and MGNREGA. Locally appropriate house designs, incorporating features to address the natural calamities common to the region will be made available to beneficiaries,” the Ministry's vision document said.

In order to address the potential shortage of masons training for masons will be undertaken as an ongoing process, it said. To meet the additional requirement of building materials, manufacture of bricks using cement stabilised earth or fly ash will be taken up under government schemes. “Support will be provided at district and block levels for technical facilitation and addressing quality issues in house construction,” the vision document stated.