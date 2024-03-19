×

Updated March 19th, 2024 at 01:42 IST

Canada's federal budget to tackle housing crisis with billions

Escalating inflation and interest rates, currently at their highest in over two decades, have further driven up rental and mortgage expenses.

Reported by: Business Desk
Canada's housing focus
Canada's housing focus | Image:Shutterstock
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Canada housing focus: Canada's upcoming federal budget, slated for release next month, is poised to earmark billions of dollars toward addressing the housing crisis, according to Housing Minister Sean Fraser.

Fraser disclosed during a housing conference in Ottawa that the budget will likely allocate significant funds towards constructing homes and implementing low-cost housing initiatives. The surge in Canada's immigrant population has significantly outstripped the availability of housing, exacerbating affordability issues.

Inflation and rates

Escalating inflation and interest rates, currently at their highest in over two decades, have further driven up rental and mortgage expenses.

While Fraser refrained from providing specifics ahead of the budget release, he emphasised the necessity for substantial investments in housing. He mentioned that these investments could extend to billions, potentially tens of billions of dollars, to facilitate the construction of new residences.

Housing crisis criticism

Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland is scheduled to present the budget to Parliament on April 16. With housing affordability emerging as a crucial issue ahead of next year's election, Conservative Party leader Pierre Poilievre, Trudeau's primary opponent, has criticised the Liberal government for the crisis.

The government has introduced several measures over the past year to augment the housing supply, though it acknowledges that these efforts may not yield immediate relief.

According to Robert Hogue, assistant chief economist at RBC, Canada needs to construct 315,000 new residences annually until 2030 to accommodate its growing population. This figure surpasses the current pace of housing completions by over a third.

(With Reuters Inputs)

Published March 19th, 2024 at 01:42 IST

