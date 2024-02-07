Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated February 1st, 2024 at 14:04 IST

CBI allocation down Rs 40.4 crore to Rs 928.5 crore in Budget 2024

For the Budget Estimates of 2023-24, the CBI had initially received Rs 946.51 crore, and this was later increased to Rs 968.86 crore in the Revised Estimates.

nirmala sitharaman
Nirmala Sitharaman | Image:PIB
Interim Budget 2024: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in Interim Budget 2024 allocated Rs 928.46 crore to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). This marks a reduction of over Rs 40.4 crore from the allocation in the previous fiscal year.

For the Budget Estimates of 2023-24, the CBI had initially received Rs 946.51 crore, and this was later increased to Rs 968.86 crore in the Revised Estimates. The interim Budget for 2024-25 maintains an allocation of Rs 928.46 crore for the agency.

According to the budget document, this provision covers establishment-related expenditures of the CBI, which is entrusted with the investigation and prosecution of corruption cases involving public servants, private individuals, firms, and other serious crimes. 

The allocation also includes funding for various projects, such as the modernisation of CBI training centres, the establishment of technical and forensic support units, comprehensive modernization initiatives, and the acquisition of land for constructing office and residence buildings for the agency.

As the country's premier probe agency, the CBI is actively involved in addressing a range of criminal activities, including emerging crime scenes dominated by artificial intelligence, cryptocurrency, and the darknet. Additionally, it handles conventional crimes such as bank loan fraud and ongoing high-profile extradition cases in foreign courts. The agency also deals with criminal cases referred by various states, high courts, and the Supreme Court.

(With PTI inputs)

Published February 1st, 2024 at 14:04 IST

