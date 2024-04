Advertisement

China in focus: China's Foreign Minister, Wang Yi, pledged on Monday to enhance imports of high-quality products and services from France, following an ongoing European investigation into Chinese electric vehicle exports.

The probe, supported by Paris, has raised concerns about potential trade disputes between the two nations.

Advertisement

During a joint press event with French counterpart Stephane Sejourne, Wang stressed China's hope that Europe's de-risking policy would adhere to World Trade Organization (WTO) regulations and not target specific countries.

He said that decoupling with China presents major risks and highlighted China's efforts to improve market access, including facilitating cross-border data flow.

Advertisement

Sejourne affirmed France's commitment to continuing discussions on de-risking with China, clarifying that this did not imply impending protectionist measures from the European Union.

Europe has been actively pursuing strategies to reduce dependency on China and safeguard its industrial competitiveness.

Advertisement

Last year, the European Commission initiated an investigation into potential unfair subsidies benefiting China's electric vehicle industry, prompted by concerns from Paris.

In response, China launched an anti-dumping investigation into brandy imports from Europe, primarily originating from France.

Advertisement

China's Commerce Minister is set to visit Europe this month, accompanied by representatives from leading automakers, to discuss the European Commission's investigation.

Additionally, Sejourne expressed France's apprehension about North Korea's involvement in supplying ballistic missiles to Russia amid the conflict in Ukraine, underscoring the importance of involving Ukraine in peace talks for lasting stability.

Advertisement

(With Reuters Inputs.)