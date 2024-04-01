Advertisement

China’s economy: Recent economic data from China has defied expectations, providing a glimmer of hope for policymakers grappling with the challenge of reigniting growth in the world's second-largest economy. While indicators for January and February, along with a factory owners survey for March, offer a reprieve, analysts remain cautious about the sustainability of this momentum.

Despite the positive signs, there's a looming concern that without a robust plan to revitalise growth, China's economic engine could sputter later in the year. To address this, Chinese officials have implemented measures aimed at bolstering the economy, such as encouraging lending to high-end manufacturing and reducing reserve requirements for banks.

Advertisement

However, the effectiveness of these policies is increasingly questioned, and there's a growing consensus that China's traditional growth model may not be sustainable in the long term.

The government's target of achieving 5.0 per cent GDP growth for 2024 appears ambitious but not unattainable, buoyed by better-than-expected factory output, retail sales, exports, and consumer inflation indicators.

Advertisement

Yet, there's a recognition that China stands at a critical juncture and must evolve towards a new era of high-quality growth. Key to this transformation is President Xi Jinping's emphasis on fostering "New Productive Forces," highlighting the importance of innovation in advanced sectors for economic development.

However, analysts remain sceptical about China's ability to simultaneously maintain growth while undergoing such major structural changes.

Advertisement

Despite the recent uptick in economic data, concerns persist regarding the property sector, which has historically played a significant role in driving China's growth. Government efforts to stabilise this sector have mitigated some of the downturn's impact, but questions remain about its long-term viability as a growth driver.

As China grapples with these challenges, investors are eager for clarity on the government's plans to address the property crisis and boost domestic consumption. The resilience shown by the Chinese economy in the face of recent headwinds is commendable, but sustained growth will require more than short-term stimulus measures.

Advertisement

Looking ahead, China's economic trajectory remains uncertain, with structural headwinds likely to pose challenges once policy support is scaled back. The government's ability to navigate these complexities will be crucial in determining China's economic trajectory in the years to come.

(With Reuters Inputs.)