×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 9th, 2024 at 20:02 IST

China vows to revitalise home sales amid property market woes

Major Chinese real estate players, such as Evergrande Group and Country Garden, have grappled with debt defaults, leaving numerous housing projects unfinished.

Reported by: Business Desk
Chinese real estate market
Chinese real estate market | Image:Unsplash
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Chinese real estate market: China has vowed to revitalise home sales in a "forceful" and "orderly" manner, announced Minister of Housing and Urban-Rural Development Ni Hong on Saturday, amid ongoing challenges in the country's residential property market.

Since 2021, the property sector in China has faced a series of crises triggered by regulatory measures targeting high leverage among developers. These actions led to a liquidity crunch among real estate firms and a decline in home-buying sentiment.

Advertisement

Major players in the Chinese real estate market, such as China Evergrande Group and Country Garden, have grappled with debt defaults, leaving numerous housing projects unfinished. This situation has left disgruntled buyers, who have already made payments for their homes, demanding government intervention.

Addressing concerns, Ni Hong stated at a press conference during the annual parliamentary meeting in Beijing that certain developers may need to undergo bankruptcy or restructuring processes in accordance with legal and market principles.

Advertisement

Premier Li Qiang also emphasised earlier this week the urgency of developing a "new model" for the troubled sector, with a focus on constructing more affordable housing to meet demand.

Ni reiterated the government's stance that "housing is for living in, not for speculation," underscoring the importance of discouraging property speculation in the formulation of any new development strategy for the sector.

Advertisement

(With Reuters inputs.)
 

Advertisement

Published March 9th, 2024 at 20:02 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Vikrant Massey

Vikrant In Causals

3 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia Dons Stylish Top

3 hours ago
Mira Kapoor

Mira Dons All-Black Look

3 hours ago
Sukhvinder Singh

Sukhvinder At Airport

3 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

3 hours ago
Murder Mubarak photos

Murder Mubarak BTS

3 hours ago
Babil Khan

Babil Aces Casual Look

3 hours ago
Siddhant Chaturvedi

Siddhant Dons Cap

3 hours ago
The Debate

Can The INDI Catch Up?

21 hours ago
Shaitaan

Shaitaan Movie Premiere

a day ago
Mickael Groguhe knocked out by Islem Masraf at PFL Paris

Overconfident MMA fighter

a day ago
Dominik Mysterio at his wedding

Mysterio gets booed

a day ago
Ali Fazal

Ali Dons Black Jacket

a day ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik Mobbed By Ducks

a day ago
Reteish Deshmukh-Genelia

Riteish's Airport Look

a day ago
Maidaan trailer launch

Maidaan Trailer Launch

a day ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's Stylish Look

a day ago
Mira Kapoor

Mira Stuns In Casual Look

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Gucci, Ray-Ban parents eye acquisition of Marcolin

    Business News12 minutes ago

  2. Petroleum Min jibes ‘where was gas’ on allegations of lower LPG prices i

    Business News13 minutes ago

  3. Elections 2024 LIVE Updates: Cong, RJD Did Nothing for Poor, Shah Says

    Lok Sabha Elections14 minutes ago

  4. Jakupovic in line for double crown at Nagpur ITF Women’s Championships

    Sports 14 minutes ago

  5. South Indian Delicacies You Must Try On Your Next Trip

    Lifestyle15 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo