Chinese real estate market: China has vowed to revitalise home sales in a "forceful" and "orderly" manner, announced Minister of Housing and Urban-Rural Development Ni Hong on Saturday, amid ongoing challenges in the country's residential property market.

Since 2021, the property sector in China has faced a series of crises triggered by regulatory measures targeting high leverage among developers. These actions led to a liquidity crunch among real estate firms and a decline in home-buying sentiment.

Major players in the Chinese real estate market, such as China Evergrande Group and Country Garden, have grappled with debt defaults, leaving numerous housing projects unfinished. This situation has left disgruntled buyers, who have already made payments for their homes, demanding government intervention.

Addressing concerns, Ni Hong stated at a press conference during the annual parliamentary meeting in Beijing that certain developers may need to undergo bankruptcy or restructuring processes in accordance with legal and market principles.

Premier Li Qiang also emphasised earlier this week the urgency of developing a "new model" for the troubled sector, with a focus on constructing more affordable housing to meet demand.

Ni reiterated the government's stance that "housing is for living in, not for speculation," underscoring the importance of discouraging property speculation in the formulation of any new development strategy for the sector.

(With Reuters inputs.)

