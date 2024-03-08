Advertisement

CRISIL India Outlook 2024 report: Corporate India is poised for another year of robust revenue growth, marking the fourth consecutive year of steady expansion, according to the latest India Outlook 2024 report by CRISIL. The report highlights key trends and growth drivers expected to shape the Indian economy in the coming fiscal year.

Image: CRISIL India Outlook 2024

Revenue growth projections

: The consumer discretionary sectors, encompassing goods and services, are projected to lead the uptick in revenue growth, despite a gradual easing of post-pandemic pent-up demand. Export sector: The export sector, particularly buoyed by the information technology and pharmaceutical industries, is expected to witness reinforced growth momentum.

Image: CRISIL India Outlook 2024

Factors influencing corporate performance

: The timing and extent of rate cuts will significantly impact corporate performance. Geopolitical concerns: Ongoing geopolitical tensions, particularly in the Middle East, pose additional risks to India's growth prospects by potentially disrupting global trade flows and affecting commodity prices.

Commodity revenue moderation

: Although exceptional growth rates witnessed in fiscal year 2023 are expected to moderate, industries such as hotels, airlines, organised retail, and media & entertainment are anticipated to maintain robust growth. Rural demand: Both consumer discretionary products and staples are expected to benefit from increased demand, particularly from rural India, supported by favorable inflation and government spending initiatives.

The CRISIL report underscores the resilience of corporate India amid evolving economic dynamics. While challenges persist, including global uncertainties and commodity market fluctuations, the outlook remains optimistic, driven by domestic demand resilience and strategic growth initiatives.

