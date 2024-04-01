PM Modi calls for RBI's role in 'ease of banking’ for 'Viksit Bharat' objective by 2047

Advertisement

Modi on Financial Inclusion: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said the transformation of India’s banking system is exemplary and can be taken up as a classical case study, while terming the 'ease of banking' as an effort for easy credit access to people. The PM was addressing the ceremony marking 90 years of RBI in Mumbai on Monday. Modi said while the world is still coming to terms with the blow faced due to COVID-19, the Indian economy is creating new records.

There has been a major transformation in banking in the last ten years, which has to be leveraged with ‘ease of banking’ to see policies in favour of credit access to people, said the PM. He said with appropriate monetary tools, RBI can be a changemaker in the banking and economic ecosystem.

“ In the view of targets for the next ten years, we need to keep in mind aspirations of the youth for which RBI has an important role to play,” said PM Modi. Modi said the time has come when India has to ensure that its currency is acceptable and in a strong position globally.

India’s banking system is globally seen as sustainable and strong; need to boost financial empowerment, and leverage on a cashless economy, PM Modi added. He said the credit guarantee scheme for the MSME sector during COVID-19 has worked well, said the PM Modi while praising the RBI Governor for being able of "think out of the box,"

“When the intention is correct, the policy and the outcomes are favorable,” said PM Modi, adding that Rs 3.5 lakh crore worth capital infusion was pushed and loans worth Rs 3.15 lakh crore loans were resolved with the Insolvency and Bankruptcy procedure.

“ The gross NPAs of banking in 2018 was 11.15 per cent and by Sep 2023 has gone down till 3 per cent. The credit growth of banks has become 15 per cent. RBI deserves all the accolades for this achievement,” said PM Modi.

RBI’s foundation is based on a strong commitment. I congratulate RBI officials and administration for completing 90 years. The PM said RBI’s work influences the lives of common people and its role in the country is a coveted one, which the central government has been highlighting time and again.

The policy formation and work of RBI will decide the direction of RBI for the next decade and that decade will lead RBI to its century of functioning. The next decade will also lead to the objective of achieving ‘Viksit Bharat’,’ said PM Modi.

Addressing the bankers, PM Modi said they were all experts in their domain, adding that monetary and fiscal policies define the larger economic ecosystem of the country.

“I visited the RBI ten years back when the RBI was going through a rough patch. In terms of NPA’s and other concerns of banking worried everyone. The public sector banks were lagging behind and not able to be profitable but are back on track,” said Modi.

Of the total ‘jan dhan’ accounts 50 per cent accounts are that of women depositors, which is a great example of financial inclusion, said the PM adding that the cooperative sector, under the guidance of RBI has received a major boost and agricultural economy has grown as well.

The PM said RBI working on central bank digital currency is a welcome move while over 1,200 crore UPI transactions were encouraging. “What has happened in the banking sector and digital economy is just a trailer. We have to fulfill the clear objective of the next one decade," added the PM.

