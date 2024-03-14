RBI has been a progressive regulator, growing UPI volume crucial for us: Amazon Pay CEO

Advertisement

Progressive regulator: The Reserve Bank of India has been a progressive regulator, Mahendra Nerurkar, Vice President and CEO of Amazon Pay in an exclusive conversation, told Republic Business.

"I think the lot of growth in the digital economy would not have been possible without the progressive regulations," Nerurkar added. "When you see this kind of radical growth, we need to define the rule of the game," he added.

Nerurkar explainer that it's because of RBI progressive regulations that doing KYC yourself is lot more easier today than it was before. "Doing recurring payments is whole lot easier and accessible today. Similarly, card tokenisation enables you to save card in a trusted way, this is all because of regulations," he added.

Currently, Amazon Pay serves around 13,000 merchants as a payment aggregators online as well as off line. Besides basic payment processing and payment settlement, Amazon Pay also offer wallet service.

Growing UPI volume

Amazon Pay, which recently got payment aggregators license is eyeing growth in UPI volume. "For us growing UPI volume is important for couple of reasons as it is the simplest way for large set of customers to pay," VP and CEO of Amazon Pay told Republic Business.

He added further that apart from focussing on growing volume, next focus area for Amazon Pay now is B2B which includes money transfers and scan pay.

"B2B is where we have been little late that is where the team has invested lot of energy,"Nerurkar said. Talking about UPI growth he added,"Amazon Pay is seeing a healthy growth in UPI on shopping and bills."

Challenges Ahead

Throwing light on the challenges, Nerurkar said that the rate at which digital adoption rate is growing the biggest concern for us is frauds.

"As the technology is getting smarter, so does the fraudsters are" he quipped. According to him, continuously staying ahead of the curve in terms of fraud prevention leveredging ML and AI is the biggest challenge. As far as business of credit is concerned, the second big challenge is responsible lending.

Existing opportunity

He went on to explain that extending credit to underserved customers is a big opportunity for Amazon Pay as only 3-4 per cent customers in India are having credit cards.