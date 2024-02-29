English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated February 29th, 2024 at 20:28 IST

GDP at 8.4%: Prudent policies, tax reforms help India exceed projected growth rate

PM Modi hails India's GDP growth by 8.4% as Strength of Indian economy

Saqib Malik
RBI Issues Warning Against KYC Update Frauds, Read More
RBI | Image:ANI
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

GDP at 8.4%: The quarter ending December has sprung a surprise with Gross Domestic Product (GDP) data coming in at 8.4 per cent, witnessing a double delight, with 6.6 per cent YoY growth against 4.3 per cent GDP recorded in Q3FY23. 

Experts with whom Republic Business spoke with said the Q3 GDP number at 8.4 per cent is way above street estimates of 6.7 per cent, but Gross Value Added (GVA) at 6.5 per cent is entirely in line with street estimates. “A sharp divide between GDP and GVA for Q3 FY24 is largely on account of lower subsidy outgo,” Swati Arora, Economist at HDFC Bank told Republic Business

Advertisement

“An upward revision in Q1 and Q2 of FY24 in part due to a downward revision in data for previous quarters of FY23,” the HDFC economist said. As per Arora, computed growth for Q4 FY24 is pegged at 5.9 per cent. Soon after the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (MOSPI) issued GDP growth numbers on Thursday, past projections pertaining to India’s growth were quite literally made obsolete. Notably, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) in its economic outlook had pegged India's growth to settle down at 6.4 per cent in FY24. 

Experts with whom Republic Business spoke with, said India is at the cusp of not just shattering past growth records, but was also set to become a global leader in sectors ranging from aviation, and automobile to becoming an Information Technology hub. 

Advertisement

Reacting to the spurt in India’s growth rate, Prime Minister Narendra Modi hailed it by saying that it was the ‘Strength of the Indian economy’. “Robust 8.4% GDP growth in Q3 2023-24 shows the strength of the Indian economy and its potential. Our efforts will continue to bring fast economic growth which shall help 140 crore Indians lead a better life and create a Viksit Bharat!”, the Prime Minister posted on X. 

The spike in Q3FY24 growth rate is not a mere statistic. It comes on the back of prudent policies and taxation reforms, that have not just increased India’s direct tax collection and seen it rise by 160 per cent  to Rs 16,63,686 crore in the last ten years. 

Advertisement

Published February 29th, 2024 at 20:28 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Pooja Hegde

Pooja In Purple Dress

5 hours ago
Ranbir Kapoor

Ranbir-Alia Spotted

5 hours ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Offer Prayers

7 hours ago
Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Seek Blessings

Anant Receive Blessings

7 hours ago
Adam Blackstone

Adam In Jamnagar

7 hours ago
Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani

Rakul-Jackky In Black

7 hours ago
Surbhi Chandna

Surbhi Jet Off To Jaipur

7 hours ago
TBMAUJ Success Bash

TBMAUJ Success Bash

19 hours ago
Ambani's Anna Seva

Anant-Radhika's Anna Seva

19 hours ago
Bipasha Basu

Bipasha Dotes On Devi

19 hours ago
Vishnu Manchu

Kannappa In New Zealand

20 hours ago
Anant-Radhika Pre-Wedding Venue

Anant-Radhika Pre-Wedding

20 hours ago
Shubman Gill with Robin Minz's father

Gill meets Robin's dad

a day ago
Alanna Panday Announces First Pregnancy

Alanna Is Pregnant

a day ago
Ranveer

Ranveer's Don 3 Look

a day ago
Ex-UFC fighter flips his truck while attempting a DONUT

UFC fighter flips trucks

a day ago
Tiger Shroff

A Peak Into BMCM's Event

2 days ago
Aamir Khan, Sharman Joshi

Aamir-Sharman Reunite

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. LIVE: BJP Likely to Field Top Guns For Lok Sabha 2024; CEC Meet Underway

    India News17 minutes ago

  2. WPL 2024 RCB vs DC Live Score: Lanning, Shafali open for Delhi

    Sports 19 minutes ago

  3. After Pro-Pak Slogan, Karnataka Congress Leader Finds 'Pak Not Enemy'

    India News19 minutes ago

  4. GDP at 8.4%: Prudent policies, tax reforms help India's growth

    Economy News23 minutes ago

  5. Hacked by Pakistani Group, Burger Singh Replies with Humour

    India News24 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo