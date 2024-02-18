Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated September 28th, 2021 at 07:04 IST

Gehlot seeks more cooperation from Nabard

Gehlot seeks more cooperation from Nabard

Press Trust Of India
Jaipur, Sep 27 (PTI) Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has called for more cooperation from National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) in giving impetus to the cooperative movement and strengthening cooperative institutions in the state.

He has said that NABARD can give more active participation in the projects related to the development of the state through cooperatives.

NABARD Chairman GR Chintala met Gehlot at the Chief Minister's residence on Monday during which the CM said that the state government is making continuous efforts to promote cooperative institutions in the state and working for their financial empowerment, according to a release.

Chintala asked for cooperation in the expansion and computerization of cooperative institutions and said that they should be connected with other innovative activities like agricultural processing and marketing etc.

He informed Gehlot about the financial assistance being extended to various projects related to the development of rural infrastructure in the state. He assured full cooperation from the bank for the development of the state. PTI SDA MR MR

Published September 28th, 2021 at 07:04 IST

