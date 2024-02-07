Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated January 21st, 2024 at 14:49 IST

Geopolitical tensions, muted job creation remain major risks to economy: CareEdge

While speculating on the quantum of amount allocated for capital expenditure, most of the respondents expected a higher capex in FY25.

Business Desk
Laptop | Image:Unsplash
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Risks to the economy: The Interim Budget is just a few weeks away, and economy watchers are looking at some key numbers that will reflect the fiscal prudence of the government. But what exactly is the sentiment of analysts and experts just before the budget? Credit rating agency CareEdge, in its pre-budget survey, showed that 86 per cent of the participants are positive about India’s economic growth outlook. According to the survey, rising geopolitical tensions and muted job creation remain major risks to the economy.

While speculating on the quantum of amount allocated for capital expenditure, most of the respondents expected a higher capex in FY25 when compared with a capital outlay of Rs 10 lakh crore.

Tax cut & GDP growth

However, some analysts expect some rationalisation in deductions but that seems difficult to be announced in the interim budget. The CareEdge in its survey mentioned that most respondents do not expect a reduction in income tax rates this year.  In addition, most respondents expect FY25 growth to range between 6.5-7 per cent. 

Fiscal Deficit

One number that everyone would be watching out for would be Fiscal deficit numbers.  According to their pre-budget survey, around 41 per cent of the respondents expect a minor slippage from the fiscal deficit target of FY24. Interestingly, a large 29 per cent feel that it could be below 5.9 per cent. 

The Government had earlier set a medium-term target of restricting the fiscal deficit to around 4.5 per cent of GDP in FY26. 

“With the fiscal deficit likely to eventually print at around 6.0 per cent of GDP in FY24, it would be prudent to attempt to bridge half the required consolidation in the coming year, and budget for a deficit of around 5.3 per cent  of GDP,” CareEdge said in its pre-budget document. 

Published January 21st, 2024 at 14:47 IST

