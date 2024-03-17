×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 17th, 2024 at 17:33 IST

Adani Group unveils Rs 1.2 lakh crore Investment plan

The conglomerate aims to reinforce its position as a key player in India's infrastructure space taking its green agenda forward.

Reported by: Business Desk
Adani Group
Adani Group | Image:Facebook Photo
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Adani’s green agenda: The Adani Group has announced plans to infuse over Rs 1.2 lakh crore (about $14 billion) into its diversified portfolio of ventures in the upcoming fiscal year starting from April 1, with a sharp focus on renewable energy, green hydrogen, airports, and ports. The conglomerate aims to reinforce its position as a key player in India's infrastructure space taking its green agenda forward. 

Renewable Energy Takes Center Stage

Advertisement

Highlighting its commitment to sustainable development, Adani Group is poised to allocate a substantial portion of its investment towards bolstering its renewable energy segment. With a staggering 70 per cent of the projected capital expenditure earmarked for renewable power, green hydrogen, and green evacuation transmission lines. Adani Group is poised to spearhead India's transition towards cleaner energy sources. The group reported robust financial performance in recent years, including significant EBITDA growth and record-breaking quarterly results, Adani Group is embarking on an ambitious investment spree. The conglomerate's formidable financial strength catalyses its ambitious growth plans, underpinning its strategic vision for sectoral expansion and market leadership.

Strategic Imperatives and Focus Areas

Advertisement

With a diverse portfolio spanning airports, ports, and renewable energy, Adani Group is strategically positioned to capitalise on emerging opportunities across critical infrastructure domains. The company’s unwavering focus on infrastructure development and green initiatives underscores its commitment to driving sustainable growth and fostering socio-economic progress.

Commitment to Green Growth and Transformational Projects

Advertisement

The Adani Group's visionary initiatives, including the development of the world's largest renewable park at Khavda, Gujarat, underscore its commitment to pioneering green technologies and sustainable practices. By harnessing its expertise and resources, the conglomerate seeks to catalyze India's renewable energy revolution while spearheading transformative projects that contribute to environmental stewardship.

 

Advertisement

Published March 17th, 2024 at 17:33 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Snake Venom at Rave Party Case: Police arrests YouTuber Elvish Yadav

Elvish Yadav Arrested

a few seconds ago
SBI’s Electoral Bond data: Full list of recipient political parties

Political Donor

9 minutes ago
Kerala Lottery Result Today

Kerala Lottery Today

11 minutes ago
LIVE: 'NDA, Powered by 140 Crore Indians, Fully Prepared For Elections', Says PM Modi, Slams Oppn

India News LIVE

11 minutes ago
European Union

EU's aid package

14 minutes ago
Jackie Chan photos

Jackie Chan's Viral Pics

20 minutes ago
DC vs RCB

WPL 2024 Final Live Blog

23 minutes ago
Instagram user hides Rs500 note across Delhi

Instagram User Hides ₹500

24 minutes ago
Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong marries her long time partner

Australian Minister

24 minutes ago
Adani Group

Adani's green agenda

25 minutes ago
Natasha Dalal

Natasha Flaunts Baby Bump

34 minutes ago
The Surprising Benefits of Video Games Beyond Just Entertainment

Indian App story

39 minutes ago
Representative image of an Indian fishing boat.

SL Navy Indian Fishermen

42 minutes ago
Rahul Dravid and Rohit Sharma

Kaif on pitch doctoring

an hour ago
hardik pandya emotional statement ahed of ipl 2024

Pandya on his injury

an hour ago
Iceland Volcanic Eruption

Watch: Iceland Volcano

an hour ago
R Madhavan in Shaitaan

Shaitaan Box Office

an hour ago
Hotels

IHCL to increase skilling

an hour ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Upto 7yrs in Jail for Clicking Pics With Wild Animals Without Permission

    India News7 hours ago

  2. Lakshya Sen signs off with creditable semifinal finish at All England

    Sports 18 hours ago

  3. Smriti Mandhana on the cusp of achieving what Kohli & Kumble couldn't

    Sports 19 hours ago

  4. 5 Lesser-known Bengali Sweets You Must Try

    Web Stories19 hours ago

  5. Metal Water Bottles Are Ideal For Your Health - Know How To Select Them

    Lifestyle19 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo