Bharti acquires Bharti AXA: Bharti has successfully concluded the acquisition of AXA's 49 per cent stake in Bharti AXA Life Insurance Company Limited. Bharti Life Ventures Private Limited (BLVPL), the holding company of Bharti AXA Life Insurance, now wholly owned by Bharti, will spearhead the future strategy of the company.

The move follows a robust 18-year partnership between Bharti and AXA.

With the completion of AXA's exit, Bharti now holds a 100 per cent stake in Bharti AXA Life Insurance. The company is set to strategize its future direction, considering avenues such as onboarding additional bancassurance partners and exploring potential strategic and financial partnerships.

Bharti aims to capitalise on the growing opportunities in the sector and expand its market share.

BLVPL, part of the Bharti group, is a prominent Indian business conglomerate with diverse interests in telecom, space communications, digital infrastructure, financial services, real estate, hospitality, agri-processed foods, and manufacturing.

Bharti's contributions to the Indian telecom sector, particularly through its flagship company Bharti Airtel, have marked it as a pioneering force. Bharti Realty Limited, the real estate arm, boasts world-class assets like the iconic Worldmark in Delhi Aerocity and Gurugram.