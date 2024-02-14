Advertisement

Dwindling PE investments: “Buying for selling” is the secret sauce of success for private equity firms worldwide. The fundamental business principle for private equity firms is to buy a company, make it profitable, take a majority stake or ownership in the company, and sell it at last with high returns and profit. However, the private equity firms are cleaving through the rough weather.

As per the S&P market intelligence, in January, the total value of the global private equity and venture capital entries decreased by 16.8 per cent to $24.45 billion compared to $29.37 billion during the same period a year prior. The recent decline as shown by S&P is evident of the fact that PE firms are grappling with many challenges.

Advertisement

The two big PE/VC-backed investments in 2023 include the acquisition of HDFC Credelia Financial Services by a consortium of PE firms that includes BPEA EQT and ChrysCapital acquired a 90 per cent stake in HDFC Credila Financial Services with transaction value standing at $1105.8 million. Similarly, the second largest deal is the acquisition of Care Hospitals by Blackstone Inc. with transaction value hovering around $700 million.

“It was the lowest January total in at least five years. The number of deals also declined to 959 from 1,134 a year prior,” the S&P Global Market Intelligence data & analysis showed on Wednesday.

Advertisement

2023: A tough year for PE firms

Looking back, there are no qualms in dubbing 2023, a horrible year for private equity firms as the private equity and venture capital investments in Asia-Pacific, excluding Japan, dropped 30 per cent YoY in 2023 to $25.08 billion, representing the lowest annual total in at least five years.

Advertisement

“Deal count also tumbled to a five-year low, falling to 210 compared to 221 transactions in 2022,” S&P Global Market Intelligence data shows. According to experts, the decline in private equity investment activity in the region is attributed to higher interest rates, sluggish economies like China etc.

According to Private Equity International, the PE firms grappled with challenges in raising funds and the fundraising declined for the second year in a row. The higher for longer interest rate regime globally has put the PE firms in a tight spot as far as borrowing costs are concerned. Collectively, higher borrowing costs and sluggish fundraising are some of the woes of private equity firms.

Advertisement

The sluggish sentiment is also reflected in the numbers, according to S&P, the deal value in January was the lowest monthly total in the last 12 months and was down by 30.4 per cent from December 2023. Deal volume was up slightly to 959 compared to the month prior.

Still in Vogue

Advertisement

The report also showed that technology, media, and telecommunications were the most invested sectors in January with 331 private equity-backed transactions. Within the sector, application software companies had the highest number of deals with 165, although the deal count dropped from 202 transactions in January 2023. The electronic equipment and instruments subsector and systems software subsector tallied 30 and 26 deals in January, respectively, the report said.

In terms of deal count, Asia-Pacific reported the biggest number of announced deals in January at 396, compared with 334 transactions in the same month in 2023. The US and Canada recorded 299 announced deals in January, while Europe saw 222 deals. The value of global private equity and venture capital entries was highest in March 2023 at $ 67.07 billion, followed by $48.8 billion in investments in November 2023.

Advertisement