English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 24th, 2024 at 12:25 IST

China's realty market declines despite government intervention

Despite the government's concerted efforts to support the sector, new home prices in December witnessed their sharpest decline since February 2015.

Business Desk
Real estate
Real estate | Image:Pixabay
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

China's real estate market concluded the past year with its most substantial downturn in nearly nine years, marking a significant challenge for the once pivotal driver of the world's second-largest economy.

Despite the government's concerted efforts to support the sector, new home prices in December witnessed their sharpest decline since February 2015, and property sales, measured by floor area, plummeted by 23 per cent compared to the previous year, according to data from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) released on Wednesday.

Advertisement

In a clear sign of distress, property investment by developers in December saw the fastest year-on-year decline since at least 2000, as calculated by Reuters based on NBS data. The overall property investment for 2023 dropped by 9.6 per cent , mirroring the decline observed in 2022. This prolonged slump in a sector contributing around a quarter to China's economy could pose challenges to the broader economic recovery, prompting increased pressure on policymakers to implement additional measures of support.

Moody's Analytics highlighted the pivotal role officials play in turning around the property market for a successful 2024. Despite earlier interventions, including the expansion of the central bank's pledged supplementary lending (PSL) facility and adjustments to home purchase restrictions in key cities, home buying sentiment has remained subdued since 2021.

Advertisement

Economists at HSBC emphasized the need for continued policy relaxation in the commercial housing sector and increased support for affordable housing to engineer a soft landing for the property market. Analysts anticipate the central bank to respond with a 10 basis points cut in the one-year loan prime rate (LPR) in the first quarter to stimulate economic activity.

Among the 70 cities in the NBS home price data, 62 reported a decline in prices in monthly terms, indicating a broader market trend. Home prices in December recorded the fastest year-on-year decline in nine months, with a 0.4 per cent  drop compared to November's 0.2 per cent  fall.

Advertisement

The challenges in the property market have had ripple effects, with several major Chinese developers, including China Evergrande Group and Country Garden, defaulting on offshore debt and undergoing restructuring processes. Country Garden, the country's largest private property developer, recently cautioned that it anticipates a persistently weak property market throughout 2024. As the uncertainties persist, market observers closely watch for further government initiatives and industry responses to navigate the challenges in China's real estate sector.

(With Reuters inputs)

Advertisement

Published January 17th, 2024 at 09:52 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

2 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

18 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

19 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

19 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

19 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

19 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

21 hours ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

a day ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

a day ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

a day ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

a day ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

a day ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

a day ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

a day ago
Nick Jonas

Nick Enjoys Monsoon in LA

a day ago
Shriya Saran

Shriya's Village Video

a day ago
Isabella Kaif

Isabelle's Casual Avatar

a day ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Turns Muse For Devi

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. BREAKING: 5 Earthquakes Jolt Vietnam in a Span of One Hour

    World5 minutes ago

  2. Delhi Court summons Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

    Videos5 minutes ago

  3. Zendaya, Timothee Chalamet At Dune 2 Premiere

    Web Stories8 minutes ago

  4. Viral' Bus Driver Sharmila Faces Cybercrime Case

    India News10 minutes ago

  5. Discounted Medicines, Free Power For All, Yeh Modi Ki Guarantee Hai: PM

    Lok Sabha Elections10 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement