China's real estate market concluded the past year with its most substantial downturn in nearly nine years, marking a significant challenge for the once pivotal driver of the world's second-largest economy.

Despite the government's concerted efforts to support the sector, new home prices in December witnessed their sharpest decline since February 2015, and property sales, measured by floor area, plummeted by 23 per cent compared to the previous year, according to data from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) released on Wednesday.

In a clear sign of distress, property investment by developers in December saw the fastest year-on-year decline since at least 2000, as calculated by Reuters based on NBS data. The overall property investment for 2023 dropped by 9.6 per cent , mirroring the decline observed in 2022. This prolonged slump in a sector contributing around a quarter to China's economy could pose challenges to the broader economic recovery, prompting increased pressure on policymakers to implement additional measures of support.

Moody's Analytics highlighted the pivotal role officials play in turning around the property market for a successful 2024. Despite earlier interventions, including the expansion of the central bank's pledged supplementary lending (PSL) facility and adjustments to home purchase restrictions in key cities, home buying sentiment has remained subdued since 2021.

Economists at HSBC emphasized the need for continued policy relaxation in the commercial housing sector and increased support for affordable housing to engineer a soft landing for the property market. Analysts anticipate the central bank to respond with a 10 basis points cut in the one-year loan prime rate (LPR) in the first quarter to stimulate economic activity.

Among the 70 cities in the NBS home price data, 62 reported a decline in prices in monthly terms, indicating a broader market trend. Home prices in December recorded the fastest year-on-year decline in nine months, with a 0.4 per cent drop compared to November's 0.2 per cent fall.

The challenges in the property market have had ripple effects, with several major Chinese developers, including China Evergrande Group and Country Garden, defaulting on offshore debt and undergoing restructuring processes. Country Garden, the country's largest private property developer, recently cautioned that it anticipates a persistently weak property market throughout 2024. As the uncertainties persist, market observers closely watch for further government initiatives and industry responses to navigate the challenges in China's real estate sector.

(With Reuters inputs)