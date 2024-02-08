English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 7th, 2024 at 17:46 IST

Dariusz Szwed, CEO of Poland's largest lender, steps down amid leadership changes

This departure aligns with broader changes sought by Poland's new government, which aims to overhaul leadership following its electoral victory last year.

Business Desk
PKO BP CEO resignation
PKO BP CEO resignation | Image:PKO BP
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

PKO BP CEO resignation: CEO Dariusz Szwed of Poland's largest lender, PKO BP (PKO.WA), has announced his resignation, effective February 14, according to a statement released by the bank on Wednesday, as reported by Reuters. Szwed's departure comes just under a year since his appointment in April of the previous year, making him the fourth chief executive officer to helm the institution following the departure of Zbigniew Jagiello, who led the bank for a remarkable 12-year tenure.

The bank did not provide specific reasons for Szwed's resignation. However, his departure aligns with broader changes sought by Poland's new government, which aims to overhaul leadership within state-controlled firms following its electoral victory last year. Last week, a shareholder meeting at PKO BP voted to replace members of the bank's supervisory board, with the State Treasury leveraging its shareholder rights to appoint Katarzyna Zimnicka-Jankowska as the new chairwoman.

Advertisement

These shifts reflect a larger trend within state-owned enterprises, including OrlenPKN.WA, the largest entity on the Warsaw Stock Exchange, and various other utilities in which the government holds stakes. The move signifies a strategic repositioning of leadership and governance structures under the new administration.

Despite the significant leadership change, PKO BP's stock experienced minimal movement on the news, with shares dipping by only 0.5 per cent at 1019 GMT.

Advertisement

(With Reuters inputs.)

Advertisement

Published February 7th, 2024 at 17:46 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Ananya Panday

Ananya At PFW

9 hours ago
Amyra Dastur

Amyra Learns Dance

10 hours ago
Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka's Breezy Look

13 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's No Makeup Look

13 hours ago
Rashii Khanna-Vaani Kapoor

Raashii-Vaani Twin

13 hours ago
Vivek Dahiya

Vivek Sets Fitness Goals

15 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

15 hours ago
Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu's Casual Look

15 hours ago
President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

19 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

a day ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

a day ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

a day ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

a day ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

a day ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

2 days ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

2 days ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

2 days ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Enzo Fernandez scores a stunning freekick goal against Aston Villa

    Sports 15 minutes ago

  2. NIA Conducts Raids at Multiple Locations in Hyderabad

    India News18 minutes ago

  3. Pakistan Elections: Mobile Phone Services Suspended

    World18 minutes ago

  4. Proper Sleep Schedule Is Directly Linked To Your Health, Know How

    Lifestyle Health19 minutes ago

  5. LIVE: Kerala CM to Lead Protest in Delhi Over Economic Discrimination

    India News21 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement