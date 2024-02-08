Advertisement

PKO BP CEO resignation: CEO Dariusz Szwed of Poland's largest lender, PKO BP (PKO.WA), has announced his resignation, effective February 14, according to a statement released by the bank on Wednesday, as reported by Reuters. Szwed's departure comes just under a year since his appointment in April of the previous year, making him the fourth chief executive officer to helm the institution following the departure of Zbigniew Jagiello, who led the bank for a remarkable 12-year tenure.

The bank did not provide specific reasons for Szwed's resignation. However, his departure aligns with broader changes sought by Poland's new government, which aims to overhaul leadership within state-controlled firms following its electoral victory last year. Last week, a shareholder meeting at PKO BP voted to replace members of the bank's supervisory board, with the State Treasury leveraging its shareholder rights to appoint Katarzyna Zimnicka-Jankowska as the new chairwoman.

Advertisement

These shifts reflect a larger trend within state-owned enterprises, including OrlenPKN.WA, the largest entity on the Warsaw Stock Exchange, and various other utilities in which the government holds stakes. The move signifies a strategic repositioning of leadership and governance structures under the new administration.

Despite the significant leadership change, PKO BP's stock experienced minimal movement on the news, with shares dipping by only 0.5 per cent at 1019 GMT.

Advertisement

(With Reuters inputs.)