EU wage growth: According to a newly developed forecasting tool by the European Central Bank (ECB), Eurozone wage growth is expected to reach its highest point early this year. However, the trajectory beyond this peak remains uncertain, as outlined in a paper published by the ECB on Friday.

Wage growth, considered by the ECB as a crucial factor in determining its ability to adjust interest rates to combat inflation, is projected to hit approximately 5 per cent in the early months of 2024. Yet, there is uncertainty regarding whether and how quickly wage increases will revert to the ECB's target level of around 3 per cent, which aligns with its 2 per cent inflation goal.

The authors of the paper emphasised that negotiations during the first quarter of 2024 will likely be pivotal in shaping wage pressures throughout the year.

The ECB's newly introduced tracker, frequently referenced by ECB chief economist Philip Lane, utilizes data from individual pay agreements across several Eurozone countries to assess wage pressures and sentiment. By analyzing this data alongside key macroeconomic variables, the ECB aims to forecast future wage settlement growth in each country.

The tool provides insights into wage dynamics, which are crucial for the ECB's decision-making process regarding monetary policy adjustments.

(With Reuters inputs)