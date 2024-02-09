Advertisement

EU due diligence law: European Union countries have postponed a decision on a proposed law that would require large companies within the bloc to conduct checks on their supply chains for forced labour and environmental damage and take corrective action if necessary.

A spokesperson for the Belgian presidency announced on social media platform X that the item regarding the Corporate Sustainability Due Diligence Directive has been removed from the agenda for the day and will be rescheduled for a later date.

For the corporate sustainability due diligence directive to progress to a final vote in the European Parliament, it requires a "qualified majority" of 15 EU countries representing 65 per cent of the EU population. Lawmakers are anticipated to support the directive.

However, on Friday, it remained uncertain whether a sufficient number of envoys from the 27 EU countries supported the law, as Germany abstained from voting.

(With Reuters inputs)