Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 9th, 2024 at 17:46 IST

EU delays decision on proposed supply chain due diligence law

Item regarding the Corporate Sustainability Due Diligence Directive has been removed from the agenda for the day and will be rescheduled for a later date.

Business Desk
Supply chain
Representative | Image:Unsplash
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

EU due diligence law: European Union countries have postponed a decision on a proposed law that would require large companies within the bloc to conduct checks on their supply chains for forced labour and environmental damage and take corrective action if necessary.

A spokesperson for the Belgian presidency announced on social media platform X that the item regarding the Corporate Sustainability Due Diligence Directive has been removed from the agenda for the day and will be rescheduled for a later date.

Advertisement

For the corporate sustainability due diligence directive to progress to a final vote in the European Parliament, it requires a "qualified majority" of 15 EU countries representing 65 per cent of the EU population. Lawmakers are anticipated to support the directive.

However, on Friday, it remained uncertain whether a sufficient number of envoys from the 27 EU countries supported the law, as Germany abstained from voting.

Advertisement

(With Reuters inputs)

Advertisement

Published February 9th, 2024 at 17:46 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Shraddha Kapoor

Shraddha On Kiss Day

15 minutes ago
Kajol

Kajol's Day Out

18 minutes ago
Aditi Rao Hydari

Aditi Flaunts Her Style

24 minutes ago
Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani Go For Vacation

Sid-Kiara Vacation

25 minutes ago
Amyra Dastur

Amyra Dastur's OOTD

28 minutes ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's Comfy Outfit

34 minutes ago
Armaan Mallik

Armaan Caught On Cam

4 hours ago
Kareena Kapoor Khan

Bebo Ups Her Fashion Game

4 hours ago
Shahid Kapoor

Shahid-Mira Snapped

5 hours ago
Tejasswi Prakash

Tejasswi Stuns In Black

5 hours ago
Mark Ruffalo

Mark Thanks Jennifer

5 hours ago
Shweta Tiwari

Shweta In Red Saree

5 hours ago
Rajiniknath

Rajiniknath Meets Ajmal

20 hours ago
Anita Hassanandani Reddy

Anita At Her Stylist Best

20 hours ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti BTS Song Video

20 hours ago
Manushi Chhillar

Manushi Slays Pantsuit

20 hours ago
Pooja Hegde

Pooja Rocks Jacket Look

20 hours ago
Bhumi Pednekar

Bhumi Turns Heads

20 hours ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. FIFA: Which Stadium in US will host what matces?

    Web Stories10 minutes ago

  2. Harley-Davidson forecasts 2024 motorcycle revenue below estimates

    Automobile19 minutes ago

  3. Pak Elections LIVE: Nawaz Sharif Celebrates 'Prematurely'

    World21 minutes ago

  4. Renault credits Nissan for 797 mn Euros to its CY23 earnings

    Business News32 minutes ago

  5. Ole Solskjaer wants to feel the thrill of managing a club again!

    Sports 33 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement