EU delays decision on proposed supply chain due diligence law
EU due diligence law: European Union countries have postponed a decision on a proposed law that would require large companies within the bloc to conduct checks on their supply chains for forced labour and environmental damage and take corrective action if necessary.
A spokesperson for the Belgian presidency announced on social media platform X that the item regarding the Corporate Sustainability Due Diligence Directive has been removed from the agenda for the day and will be rescheduled for a later date.
For the corporate sustainability due diligence directive to progress to a final vote in the European Parliament, it requires a "qualified majority" of 15 EU countries representing 65 per cent of the EU population. Lawmakers are anticipated to support the directive.
However, on Friday, it remained uncertain whether a sufficient number of envoys from the 27 EU countries supported the law, as Germany abstained from voting.
(With Reuters inputs)
