US February inflation rises 3.2% YoY

US economic data: The US February core inflation rate has come at 3.8 per cent, missing expectations of a slightly lower 3.1 per cent reading and above the 3.1 per cent seen in January.

The consumer price index increased 0.4 per cent for February and 3.2 per cent YoY. The monthly gain was in line with expectations, but the annual rate was slightly ahead of the 3.1 per cent forecast from the Dow Jones consensus. Futures tracking the S&P 500 pared gains on Tuesday, as a hotter-than-anticipated inflation reading dampened hopes of the Federal Reserve cutting borrowing costs in the next few months.

The Consumer Price Index (CPI) rose 0.4 per cent on a monthly basis in February, in line with the 0.4 per cent increase expected by economists polled by Reuters. Annually, it increased 3.2 per cent, versus a 3.1 per cent estimated growth. Apart from volatile food and energy components, the core US inflation figure rose 0.4 per cent month-on-month in February, compared with an estimated 0.3 per cent rise. Annually, it gained 3.8 per versus the estimated 3.7 per cent increase.

Apart from the volatile food and energy prices, core CPI increased 0.4 per cent on the month and was up 3.8 per cent on the year. Both were one-tenth of a percentage point higher than forecast. While the 12-month pace is off the inflation peak in mid-2022, it remains well above the Fed’s 2 per cent goal as the central bank approaches its two-day policy meeting in a week.

A 2.3 per cent increase in energy costs helped boost the headline inflation number. Food costs were flat on the month, while shelter rose another 0.4 per cent.

Steady bond yields

Euro zone bond yields were seen to be steady on Tuesday, after last week posting their biggest weekly fall since December, as investors waited for US inflation data that could firm expectations for a summer Federal Reserve rate cut.

Germany's 10-year yield, the benchmark for the Eurozone, was 0.6 basis points (bps) lower at 2.29 per cent. It fell 14.5 bps last week, its biggest weekly drop in 12 weeks, to hit 2.233 per cent on Friday, its lowest since February 2.

Bond yields move inversely to prices. The yields have come under pressure as both European Central Bank (ECB) President Christine Lagarde and Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell signalled that they could start cutting rates in June. Mixed US labour market data on Friday supported that view.

The US inflation data due later in the day is expected to show a monthly increase of 0.4 per cent in February and 3.1 per cent on an annual basis. Core consumer prices are seen rising 0.3 per cent, which would nudge the annual pace down to 3.7 per cent. "Market is in a wait-and-watch mode for the CPI print today, which should set the tone for the markets over the coming weeks," said Mohit Kumar, Chief Economist and Strategist for Europe at Jefferies, adding he expects a first Fed cut in June, in line with markets.

"Today's CPI print will be an important marker for that timeframe. An inline or weaker print would reinforce our view of the June cut and be welcomed by the markets."

Markets are not pricing in a Fed cut at next week's meeting but a more than 60 per cent chance of one in June, the CME FedWatch Tool showed.

“The important point for investors is not when they start but how deep they and other central banks go," said Will Hobbs, Head of UK Multi-Asset Wealth, Barclays Private Bank & Wealth Management.

"Will we return to the basement levels seen last economic cycle or is a new normal in store?”

Germany's two-year yield, which is sensitive to changes in policy rates, rose 1.6 bps to 2.78 per cent.

Italy's 10-year government bond yield was 3.4 bps lower at 3.59 per cent. The spread over Germany's 10-year yield - a gauge of the risk premium investors ask to hold bonds of the euro area's most indebted countries - stood at 129 bps. It hit 128.4 bps the day before, its narrowest since January 2022.

(With Reuters inputs)