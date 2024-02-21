Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 21st, 2024 at 17:30 IST

German economy faces challenges as government slashes growth forecast

The sombre outlook for Germany raises concerns regarding its standing as an industrial hub.

Business Desk
Germany
German Flag | Image:Unsplash
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

The German government has downgraded its economic growth forecast for 2024 to just 0.2 per cent, a major reduction from the previously projected 1.3 per cent. The revision, approved by the cabinet as part of the annual economic report, reflects concerns over weak global demand, geopolitical uncertainty, and persistently high inflation dampening prospects for a rapid recovery.

Amid these challenges, Economy Minister Robert Habeck is set to provide further details later in the day. The German economy contracted by 0.3 per cent in 2023 and is widely expected to enter another technical recession in the first quarter of this year.

Advertisement

A draft of the report highlights the formidable obstacles facing the German economy, including soaring inflation and resultant loss of purchasing power, alongside geopolitical tensions and anticipated interest rate hikes.

In line with the government's stance, Germany's economic advisers are also revising their growth forecast downwards for 2024. Ulrike Malmendier, an adviser, indicated alignment with the government's direction, with expectations pointing towards a decrease from the previously estimated 0.7 per cent.

Advertisement

The sombre outlook for Germany raises concerns regarding its standing as an industrial hub, particularly as the government navigates stringent fiscal regulations while seeking to attract investment and facilitate a costly transition towards sustainability.

The draft report underscores a planned "normalization" of fiscal policy in 2024, following a constitutional court ruling that compelled the coalition to implement significant budget cuts. Additionally, the government is anticipated to forecast a moderation in inflation from 5.9 per cent in 2023 to 2.8 per cent this year.

Advertisement

(With Reuters inputs)
 

Advertisement

Published February 21st, 2024 at 17:30 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Sachin Tendulkar

'Sachin' chants on flight

39 minutes ago
Mitsitakis

PM Modi With Greek PM

an hour ago
Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis

Greek PM Visits Raj Ghat

an hour ago
Jaishankar

Jaishankar Meets Greek FM

an hour ago
Sophie Choudhary

Sophie With Her Dog

19 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel Shetty At Airport

19 hours ago
Vidyut Jammval

Vidyut At Airport

19 hours ago
Deepika Padukone

Deepika Walks In Style

19 hours ago
Nimrat Kaur

Nimrat Suns In White

19 hours ago
Ranbir Kapoor

Ranbir At A Shoot

19 hours ago
Shahid Kapoor

Shahid's Monochrome Video

19 hours ago
Sreeleela

Sreeleela Visits Temple

19 hours ago
Arjun Kapoor

Arjun Gets Clicked

19 hours ago
Ayushmann Khurrana

Ayushmann With Wife

19 hours ago
Divya Aggarwal

Divya's Haldi

19 hours ago
Luv Ranjan

Luv At Airport

19 hours ago
Rishabh Pant

Pant starts wicketkeeping

19 hours ago
Soha Ali Khan

Soha Flaunts Her Style

20 hours ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Fighter Crosses ₹350 Crore Mark - Week-wise Collection of Hrithik's Film

    Entertainment12 minutes ago

  2. Byju’s successfully completes $200 million rights issue

    Business News13 minutes ago

  3. ICC Test Rankings: Yashasvi Jaiswal breaks into Top-20

    Sports 13 minutes ago

  4. HSBC’s yawning discount is too harsh

    Business News14 minutes ago

  5. 'SACHIN SACHIN' chants break out on flight as passengers spot Tendulkar

    Sports 14 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo