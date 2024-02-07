Advertisement

Hospital Industry growth: In FY23, the hospital industry witnessed substantial mid-teen revenue growth, driven by several factors including expansion in Average Revenue Per Occupied Bed (ARPOB), amplified occupancy rates, augmented operational bed capacity, and a reduction in the average length of patient stays (ALOS), a report by CareEdge stated on Monday. “It is observed that the industry during FY14 to FY20 has reported a CAGR of about 10 per cent,” the CareEdge report mentioned.

As per Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development data (OECD) for 2020, it is observed that the healthcare penetration in India is considerably low as evinced by less than 1 bed or doctors per 1000 people, indicating a high scope for improvement.

Growth of the Hospital Industry

According to the report, during Covid the growth of the hospital industry was impacted to an extent as many of the patients have postponed elective surgeries, nevertheless, with the subsiding of Covid, the growth of hospitals has bounced back and it has been reported a CAGR of about 11 per cent.

Going forward CareEdge estimates the industry to grow by about 12 per cent and has identified the fundamental and structural growth drives, the pictorial depiction of the same is presented below. Health insurance premiums are expected to grow at a healthy rate.

The aggregate healthcare insurance premium, encompassing Government-sponsored schemes, Group Insurance, Individual Family Floater, and individual policies beyond family floaters, exhibited a robust Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of approximately 18 per cent from FY14 to FY21.

Moreover, the proportion of Health insurance premiums to the total non-life insurance premium escalated from 25 per cent to 30 per cent during this period.