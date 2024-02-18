Advertisement

PE firms and investment: Private equity firms, traditionally driven by the "buying for selling" strategy, are navigating a challenging landscape, as revealed by a 16.8 per cent decline in the total value of global private equity and venture capital entries in January, dropping to $24.45 billion from the previous year's $29.37 billion, according to S&P Market Intelligence. This downturn is indicative of the hurdles faced by private equity firms worldwide.

Key investments in 2023 include a consortium of PE firms acquiring a 90 per cent stake in HDFC Credila Financial Services for $1105.8 million and Blackstone Inc.'s acquisition of Care Hospitals for approximately $700 million. S&P Global Market Intelligence reported the lowest January total in at least five years, with a decline in the number of deals from 1,134 to 959 year-on-year.

The global environment in 2023 has proven challenging for private equity firms. In the Asia-Pacific region, excluding Japan, private equity and venture capital investments dropped by 30 per cent year-on-year to $25.08 billion, marking the lowest annual total in at least five years. Contributing factors include higher interest rates and economic sluggishness, particularly in China.

Private Equity International noted a decline in fundraising for private equity firms for the second consecutive year, coupled with challenges in raising funds. The global higher interest rate environment has further compounded issues by increasing borrowing costs for private equity firms.

Despite the challenging environment, the technology, media, and telecommunications sectors remained active, with 331 private equity-backed transactions in January. Application software companies led the sector with 165 deals, although slightly lower than the previous year. Asia-Pacific led in deal count, with 396 announced deals in January, followed by the US and Canada with 299 and Europe with 222.

While deal values peaked in March 2023 at $67.07 billion, and November 2023 recorded $48.8 billion in investments, January experienced the lowest monthly total in the last 12 months, down by 30.4 per cent from December 2023. Despite the challenges, the private equity industry remains dynamic, adapting to market conditions and focusing on sectors with ongoing investment opportunities.

Still in Vogue

