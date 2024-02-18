English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 18th, 2024 at 16:20 IST

How PE firms are sailing through in 2024?

This downturn is indicative of the hurdles faced by private equity firms worldwide.

Business Desk
Office buildings
Office buildings | Image:Pexels
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

PE firms and investment: Private equity firms, traditionally driven by the "buying for selling" strategy, are navigating a challenging landscape, as revealed by a 16.8 per cent decline in the total value of global private equity and venture capital entries in January, dropping to $24.45 billion from the previous year's $29.37 billion, according to S&P Market Intelligence. This downturn is indicative of the hurdles faced by private equity firms worldwide.

Key investments in 2023 include a consortium of PE firms acquiring a 90 per cent stake in HDFC Credila Financial Services for $1105.8 million and Blackstone Inc.'s acquisition of Care Hospitals for approximately $700 million. S&P Global Market Intelligence reported the lowest January total in at least five years, with a decline in the number of deals from 1,134 to 959 year-on-year.

Advertisement

The global environment in 2023 has proven challenging for private equity firms. In the Asia-Pacific region, excluding Japan, private equity and venture capital investments dropped by 30 per cent year-on-year to $25.08 billion, marking the lowest annual total in at least five years. Contributing factors include higher interest rates and economic sluggishness, particularly in China.

Private Equity International noted a decline in fundraising for private equity firms for the second consecutive year, coupled with challenges in raising funds. The global higher interest rate environment has further compounded issues by increasing borrowing costs for private equity firms.

Advertisement

Despite the challenging environment, the technology, media, and telecommunications sectors remained active, with 331 private equity-backed transactions in January. Application software companies led the sector with 165 deals, although slightly lower than the previous year. Asia-Pacific led in deal count, with 396 announced deals in January, followed by the US and Canada with 299 and Europe with 222.

While deal values peaked in March 2023 at $67.07 billion, and November 2023 recorded $48.8 billion in investments, January experienced the lowest monthly total in the last 12 months, down by 30.4 per cent from December 2023. Despite the challenges, the private equity industry remains dynamic, adapting to market conditions and focusing on sectors with ongoing investment opportunities.

Advertisement

Still in Vogue

The report also showed that technology, media, and telecommunications were the most invested sectors in January with 331 private equity-backed transactions. Within the sector, application software companies had the highest number of deals with 165, although the deal count dropped from 202 transactions in January 2023. The electronic equipment and instruments subsector and systems software subsector tallied 30 and 26 deals in January, respectively, the report said.

Advertisement

In terms of deal count, Asia-Pacific reported the biggest number of announced deals in January at 396, compared with 334 transactions in the same month in 2023. The US and Canada recorded 299 announced deals in January, while Europe saw 222 deals. The value of global private equity and venture capital entries was highest in March 2023 at $ 67.07 billion, followed by $48.8 billion in investments in November 2023.

Advertisement

Published February 18th, 2024 at 16:20 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Shanaya Kapoor

Shanaya Dons Athleisure

17 hours ago
Sidhanth Chaturvedi

Siddhant Hits The Gym

17 hours ago
Surbhi Chandna and Shrenu Parikh

Surbhi shares video

17 hours ago
Kareena Kapoor Khan

Kareena's Fashion Goals

17 hours ago
Sara Ali Khan

Sara's Day Out

17 hours ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik Caught On Camera

18 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia Arrives at Airport

21 hours ago
Nakkul Mehta

Nakkul's Son's B'day

a day ago
Rashmika Mandanna

Rashmika

a day ago
Samantha Ruth Prabhu

Samantha At Sathyabama

a day ago
Rakul Preet Singh

Rakul-Jackky At Temple

a day ago
Sussanne Khan

Sussanne Goes Stylish

a day ago
Mrunal Thakur

Mrunal Stuns In Black

a day ago
Boman Irani

Boman Irani Gets Clicked

a day ago
Nikhil Sidharth

Nikhil Enjoys Flight

a day ago
Actor Sidharth

Siddharth Sings A Song

a day ago
Vidyut Jammval

Vidyut At Airport

a day ago
Urvashi Rautela

Urvashi on NBK109 Set

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. UP: Imrana Baba Arrested by Police for Ordering IEDs

    India News18 minutes ago

  2. South Africa great Mike Procter dies: Look at his illustrious career

    Sports 20 minutes ago

  3. New to investing? FDs vs Mutual Funds explained

    Business News21 minutes ago

  4. China's Lunar New Year tourism spending outpacing pre-COVID levels

    Business News21 minutes ago

  5. AHFCs witnessed improvement in Net Interest margin: CareEdge

    Economy News22 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo