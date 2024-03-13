Advertisement

IMF bail out talks: An International Monetary Fund (IMF) mission is set to touch down in Pakistan on Wednesday for what is anticipated to be the pivotal second and final review of a $3 billion standby arrangement, according to two reliable sources familiar with the matter.

The review, scheduled to span four days starting Thursday, marks a crucial juncture for Pakistan's economic landscape, as officials seek to navigate the country away from the spectre of a sovereign default. Both sources, who spoke on the condition of anonymity due to the sensitive nature of the discussions, revealed that the impending review holds significant weight in determining the fate of Islamabad's financial stability.

Last summer, Islamabad secured the lifeline of a rescue package to stave off a potential default, with the imminent review poised to unlock a tranche of approximately $1.1 billion should it pass muster.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has wasted no time in marshalling his finance team, under the stewardship of newly appointed Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb, to prepare for the post-arrangement era. With the standby arrangement set to expire on April 11, Sharif has already issued directives to commence groundwork on seeking an Extended Fund Facility (EFF) as a potential successor.

Speaking to reporters, Finance Minister Aurangzeb confirmed the imminent arrival of the IMF team this week, although he refrained from specifying a precise date, as reported by the Dawn daily.

Meanwhile, the IMF has signalled its readiness to engage in formulating a medium-term program should Islamabad opt to pursue such an avenue.

As Pakistan braces for the culmination of the bailout review, all eyes remain fixed on the outcomes of the deliberations, with stakeholders anxiously awaiting signals of financial stability and strategic direction in the face of economic challenges.

(With Reuters inputs)

