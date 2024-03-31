×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 31st, 2024 at 17:00 IST

India's hospitality sector's contribution is projected to reach $450–500 billion by FY30: CareEdge

Over the last five years, India's travel and tourism sectors have contributed approximately 5 per cent of the country's total gross domestic product (GDP).

Reported by: Business Desk
The Imperial Hotel, Delhi
Spice Route | The Imperial Hotel, Delhi | Cost for two: Rs 6,000 | Image:The Imperial Hotel website
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Hospitality sector growth: India's hospitality industry is experiencing a notable rise in capacity additions, particularly in the midscale-economy segment, fueled by a resurgence in domestic tourism, the resumption of international flights, and a gradual recovery in foreign tourist arrivals (FTAs), reported the credit rating agency CareEdge.

The uptick in business travel demand, driven by an increase in meetings, incentives, conferences, and exhibitions (MICE) events, is also expected to contribute to the growth in room capacity over the next few years.

Advertisement

Over the last five years, India's travel and tourism sectors have contributed approximately 5 per cent of the country's total gross domestic product (GDP).

Projections suggest that the sector's contribution to the GDP could reach $450–500 billion by FY30. The increasing urbanization in several tier-2 and tier-3 cities is expected to further boost the demand for hotels across different segments, leading to a robust addition of rooms in the coming years.

Advertisement

In FY21, capacity additions hit a low point as the hospitality industry faced significant challenges due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The outbreak led to a drastic decline in revenue and losses, causing delays in project completion and a halt in capex plans.

However, the industry has shown signs of recovery, with improving operational and financial parameters encouraging players to resume projects that were stalled in FY21.

Advertisement

India currently boasts approximately 160,000 branded hotel rooms and keys, with expectations to add approximately 50,000 rooms over the next five years, representing a supply CAGR of 4-5 per cent.

While capacity addition in FY24 is expected to surpass the levels of the preceding two pandemic years, it is projected to remain below the pre-pandemic levels of FY20. The growth in chain-affiliated supply is expected to occur through conversions, with the possibility of existing hotels being transacted for repositioning or rebranding.

Advertisement

The sector's supply is now more balanced across different segments, with a reduction in the share of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The focus has shifted towards the upscale, upper midscale, and midscale/economy segments, with several operators launching sub-brands to cater to different segments efficiently.

This shift towards asset-light models such as management contracts, franchising, or revenue-sharing is helping major players increase revenue and EBITDA margins without significant capital expenditure. The upcoming supply pipeline is expected to align with the projected growth in tourism and infrastructure developments, indicating a positive outlook for the industry.

Advertisement

Published March 31st, 2024 at 17:00 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Amit Shah

Katchatheevu issue

a minute ago
Major train accident averted near Telangana's Alair railway station

Train Accident Averted

5 minutes ago
Fire

Mumbai salon fire

6 minutes ago
Japanese government officials arriving for the inspection of a factory belonging to Kobayashi Pharmaceutical Co.

Japan Health Supplements

7 minutes ago
GT vs SRH

IPL 2024, GT vs SRH Live

13 minutes ago
Hill Stations

Hill Stations Of MP

15 minutes ago
Boney Kapoor

Boney Kapoor On Maidaan

16 minutes ago
Nitin Gadkari infrastructure projects Jammu & Kashmir

Cement Volumes

17 minutes ago
GST evasion cases

CBIC issues guidelines

21 minutes ago
Pat Cummins and Rohit Sharma

Pat's glorious moment

21 minutes ago
pm modi

election campaign

21 minutes ago
The Imperial Hotel, Delhi

Hospitality sector

23 minutes ago
Fire in Srinagar

Mumbai: Fire at SpiceKlub

25 minutes ago
INDI Alliance's Mega Rally at Ramlila Maidan being held in the backdrop of Kejriwal's arrest

INDI Mega Rally LIVE

25 minutes ago
Hotels

Strong uptick in hospital

26 minutes ago
Retail

Retail Sector in India

30 minutes ago
Pope Francis, on Sunday, presided over the traditional Easter Mass in St Peter's Square.

Pope During Easter Mass

36 minutes ago
Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Assam Chief Minster Himanta Biswa Sarma in Guwahati

India News LIVE

38 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Apple extends discounts to employees on select Apple Watch bands

    Tech 5 hours ago

  2. Woman In Lahore Thrown Out Of Window By Her Husband, Video Goes Viral

    World7 hours ago

  3. Pooran makes bold statement on Mayank Yadav after LSG vs PBKS

    Sports 9 hours ago

  4. Four Arrested For Attack On Interfaith Couple In Hyderabad

    India News10 hours ago

  5. Unseen pictures from LSG vs PBKS match as Lucknow emerge victorious

    Galleries16 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo