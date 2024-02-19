Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 19th, 2024 at 17:19 IST

Israel’s economy suffers with 19.4% Q4 drop as Gaza conflict continues

Private spending, a key driver of growth, dropped by 26.9 per cent, while exports fell by 18.3 per cent and investment in fixed assets saw a sharp decline.

Business Desk
Israel Hamas War
इजरायल हमास युद्ध पर पीएम नेतन्याहू का बयान | Image:AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Israel-Gaza conflict: Israel's economy experienced a major downturn in the fourth quarter of 2023, primarily due to the conflict with Hamas in Gaza. Gross domestic product (GDP) contracted by an annualised rate of 19.4 per cent during this period, exceeding expectations. Despite this, the economy still achieved positive growth for the entirety of 2023, expanding by 2.0 per cent. This growth, while lower than the previous year's 6.5 per cent, surpassed the OECD average. However, per capita GDP saw a slight decrease of 0.1 per cent, contrasting with the OECD average growth of 1.2 per cent.

The conflict, which began with Hamas' cross-border attack on October 7, heavily impacted various sectors of the economy. Private spending, a key driver of growth, dropped by 26.9 per cent, while exports fell by 18.3 per cent, and investment in fixed assets, particularly residential buildings, saw a sharp decline of 67.8 per cent. Government spending, particularly on war-related expenses, surged by 88.1 per cent.

Advertisement

Looking ahead to 2024, the economy is expected to grow by as much as 2 per cent, depending on the duration and scale of the conflict. This projection aligns with estimates provided by the Bank of Israel and the Finance Ministry, reflecting cautious optimism amidst ongoing challenges.

(With Reuters inputs)

Advertisement

Published February 19th, 2024 at 17:19 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Esha Deol

Esha's Trendy Look

14 minutes ago
Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain

Ankita In Cream Saree

18 minutes ago
Varun Dhawan And Natasha Dalal

Varun-Natasha Snapped

21 minutes ago
Deepika Padukone

Deepika t BAFTA Award

23 minutes ago
Fans Cheer For Amitabh Bachchan

Amitabh's Fans Cheer

30 minutes ago
Sini Shetty

Sini Stuns In Kurta

2 hours ago
World News Today

60 Seconds News Wrap

6 hours ago
PM Modi

Shri Kalki Dham Temple

6 hours ago
Deepika Padukone

Deepika Debuts At BAFTA

21 hours ago
Hema Malini

Hema Performs In Ayodhya

a day ago
Akshay Kumar

Akshay-Tiger Viral Video

a day ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia Returns To Mumbai

a day ago
Vivek Oberoi

Vivek Remembers Saathiya

a day ago
Pragya Jaiswal

Pragya's Airport Look

a day ago
Vidya Balan

Vidya Balan's Lunch Date

a day ago
Shanaya Kapoor

Shanaya Dons Athleisure

2 days ago
Sidhanth Chaturvedi

Siddhant Hits The Gym

2 days ago
Surbhi Chandna and Shrenu Parikh

Surbhi shares video

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Gulf markets dip amid rate cut uncertainty

    Business News7 minutes ago

  2. Dollar maintains stability following robust US data

    Business News7 minutes ago

  3. Hiring intent for freshers improves 6%, dip in IT and media: Teamlease

    Business News8 minutes ago

  4. LIVE | Farmers Reject Govt Proposals, Adamant on Legal Guarantee to MSP

    India News11 minutes ago

  5. Gurugram Cops Impose Rs 10,000 Fine for Blocking Ambulances, Fire Trucks

    India News12 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo