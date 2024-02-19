Israel’s economy suffers with 19.4% Q4 drop as Gaza conflict continues

Advertisement

Israel-Gaza conflict: Israel's economy experienced a major downturn in the fourth quarter of 2023, primarily due to the conflict with Hamas in Gaza. Gross domestic product (GDP) contracted by an annualised rate of 19.4 per cent during this period, exceeding expectations. Despite this, the economy still achieved positive growth for the entirety of 2023, expanding by 2.0 per cent. This growth, while lower than the previous year's 6.5 per cent, surpassed the OECD average. However, per capita GDP saw a slight decrease of 0.1 per cent, contrasting with the OECD average growth of 1.2 per cent.

The conflict, which began with Hamas' cross-border attack on October 7, heavily impacted various sectors of the economy. Private spending, a key driver of growth, dropped by 26.9 per cent, while exports fell by 18.3 per cent, and investment in fixed assets, particularly residential buildings, saw a sharp decline of 67.8 per cent. Government spending, particularly on war-related expenses, surged by 88.1 per cent.

Looking ahead to 2024, the economy is expected to grow by as much as 2 per cent, depending on the duration and scale of the conflict. This projection aligns with estimates provided by the Bank of Israel and the Finance Ministry, reflecting cautious optimism amidst ongoing challenges.

(With Reuters inputs)