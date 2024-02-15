Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated February 15th, 2024 at 17:04 IST

Job posting for freshers down by 8.5% since Dec 2021: Indeed

In the last year, there has been a discernible 4.2 per cent reduction in job postings for fresh graduates.

Business Desk
Falling Jobs for freshers | Image:Unsplash
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Falling job posting for freshers: Indeed, a global hiring platform, shedding light on the hurdles faced by freshers in the post-pandemic landscape said on Thursday that the trajectory of fresher hiring has been on a downward slope over the past three years, mirroring the broader economic shifts since the onset of the pandemic. Job postings for freshers have declined by 8.5 per cent since December 2021, accompanied by a substantial 34.3 per cent decline in job clicks.

In the span of the last year, there has been a discernible 4.2 per cent reduction in job postings for fresh graduates, comparing December 2023 to the same month in 2022. 

This dip can be attributed to the unprecedented global events that have reshaped the economic landscape, prompting a cautious approach from companies and a subsequent decrease in the hiring of entry-level professionals. The technology sector, in particular, has recalibrated its hiring strategies amidst market uncertainties, resulting in a decline in campus recruitment initiatives by major IT players.

Demand from graduates seeking fresher roles has experienced a substantial drop of 37.4 per cent between December 2022 and 2023. Various factors contribute to this decline, including apprehension about entering the job market during volatile times, a potential skills gap in the rapidly evolving tech sector, and divergent salary expectations.

Sashi Kumar, Head of Sales at Indeed India, commented on the current scenario, stating, “Large-scale fresher hiring has taken a hit in light of global market fluctuations. Companies are adopting a cautious stance, opting to observe market trends over the next few quarters before committing to hiring initiatives. However, this doesn't signify a complete standstill in fresher hiring; areas such as admin, sales, and marketing continue to present opportunities for new graduates. As we navigate the hiring landscape, it becomes crucial for freshers to equip themselves with contemporary digital skills, offering them a competitive edge as companies gradually resume hiring.”

Breaking down the sectors that are actively hiring for freshers, administrative roles lead the pack with an 11.5 per cent share of overall fresher job postings. The technology and software sector still commands a significant portion at 10.29 per cent, despite a year-on-year decline.

Published February 15th, 2024 at 17:04 IST

