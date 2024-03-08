×

Updated March 8th, 2024 at 19:08 IST

Marvell stocks tumble on AI demand failing to lift forecast

The semiconductor company sells networking chips for transferring large amounts of data

Reported by: Business Desk
Semiconductors
Semiconductors | Image:Unsplash
  • 2 min read
Chip firm Marvell Technology saw stocks fall as much as 6 per cent in premarket trading on March 8, after its soft forecast reflecting a spike in orders for AI networking equipment was nullified by the persistent slump in demand from the wireless and enterprise markets.

A larger rival to the company, Broadcom was also down by 2 per cent, maintaining its annual forecast on Thursday.

This was even though a prediction on AI-related chips bringing in $10 billion worth of sales in 2024.

There were high expectations from both the companies, since they are sellers of  networking chips which aid in the transfer of large amounts of data, which is a prerequisite of AI computing - with them attracting investments from the likes of BigTech companies like Google parent Alphabet.

"Marvell and Broadcom earnings show that while things are improving across the semiconductor landscape, the current quarter's forecasts are still below what the market was hoping for," Bob O'Donnell of TECHnalysis Research said.

Marvell's shares are set to shed over $4 billion in market value, based on the most recent trading price of $80.20. Broadcom shares on the other hand were vulnerable to lose over $15 billion.

The firms have been tacking waning demand from customers like cloud service providers and telecom operators, clearing a build of inventory after their sharp rise during the pandemic to rapidly stocking up during the pandemic to keep away any supply side pressures. 

"Aggressive under-shipment of demand to flush out excess inventory" affected Marvell, according to analysts at JP Morgan.

The first quarter adjusted earning for the company are forecasted at 23 cents per share, with a plus or minus buffer of 5 cents as compared to an approximation of 40 cents per share, according to LSEG data.

The net revenue is also predicted at  $1.15 billion, plus or minus 5 per cent, which happens to be below estimates.

Shares for the company traded at 40.21 times the expected earnings, in contrast to a forward price-to-earnings (PE) ratio of 27.58 for Broadcom and 36.49 for AI chip front-runner Nvidia. A lower PE multiple stands for a more lucrative investment opportunity.

(With Reuters Inputs)

Published March 8th, 2024 at 19:08 IST

