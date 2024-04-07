×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated April 7th, 2024 at 14:00 IST

Media and Entertainment Sector Prepares for M&A Surge After 2023 Slowdown

Despite last year's subdued performance, there are indications of a turnaround as strategists adopt a more optimistic outlook.

Reported by: Business Desk
Merger
Merger | Image:Pexel
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

M&A in the entertainment sector: Following a lacklustre year in 2023, the Media and Entertainment (M&E) industry is gearing up for a potential uptick in mergers and acquisitions (M&A) activity. Industry insiders anticipate a revival, spurred by promising shifts within various segments.

Despite last year's subdued performance, there are indications of a turnaround as strategists adopt a more optimistic outlook. Notably, the real money gaming sector is stabilising, suggesting a move away from cautious approaches.

Advertisement

Traditional media, particularly television, remains a dominant force in deal value, pointing towards sustained momentum moving forward.

“2024 will have challenging trends as far as ad-supported revenue is concerned, however, we expect a steady growth in music subscriptions in India. In 2023 only the top theatrical successes gave a push to music consumption, and 2024 could see similar results. 2024 will provide opportunities for M&A and strategic partnerships,” Vivek Raina of Believe Digital said. 

Advertisement

Segment Analysis

New media experienced a surge in deal volumes, comprising 86 per cent of transactions, though accounting for only 35 per cent of total deal value. On the other hand, traditional media, especially television and film, commanded a significant 65 per cent share of deal value.

Advertisement

Television Segment Dynamics

The fallout of the Zee-Sony merger and the impending Disney-Viacom18 deal is anticipated to stimulate heightened M&A activity within the television sector. This is expected to lead to consolidation, particularly in regional and digital sectors, in a bid to manage escalating sports rights costs and safeguard market share.

Advertisement

“The television segment is expected to see considerable M&A action, to protect and grow market share, in the aftermath of the Zee-Sony merger being called off and the impending merger between Disney with Viacom18.  The domino effect is likely to trigger a further consolidation wave, especially in the regional and digital segments, and to manage the rising cost of sports rights,” the EY and FICCI report stated. 

Digital Media and Online Gaming

Advertisement

These segments witnessed robust deal volumes, signalling a growing interest in investments within digital entertainment platforms. Despite television's dominance in total deal value (63 per cent), digital media and online gaming are significant drivers of M&A momentum.

Market Trends

Advertisement

Although 2023 experienced a slowdown in M&A activity, the industry outlook remains positive for increased deal-making in the near future. Traditional media continues to play a crucial role, driving significant deal values despite the overall downturn. Furthermore, private equity (PE) and venture capital (VC) firms retain their prominence in M&E transactions, signalling sustained interest and investment in the sector.

Advertisement

Published April 7th, 2024 at 14:00 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

NSE

Market outlook

2 minutes ago
Scam Alert: Fake Message Goes Viral

Fake Message Alert

7 minutes ago
Uttar Pradesh Mandates Display of Teachers' Photographs in Public Schools to Curb Absenteeism

UP teacher absenteeism

10 minutes ago
Pushpa

Pushpa: The Rule Update

12 minutes ago
A still from Amar Singh Chamkila

OTT Movies This Week

14 minutes ago
Formula 1 Japanese Grand Prix 2024

Takeaways from Japan GP

17 minutes ago
Zodiac Signs With Musical Talent

Signs With Musical Talent

19 minutes ago
PM Modi in Nawada

PM Modi in Bihar

20 minutes ago
Roman Reigns, The Rock and Cody Rhodes

WrestleMania Night 1 Resu

29 minutes ago
Gangu Ramsay

Gangu Ramsay Dies Aged 83

29 minutes ago
Gujarat Police Recruitment 2024

Gujarat Police Vacancy

30 minutes ago
Lionel Messi

Miami boss on Messi

32 minutes ago
Gourav Vallabh, Jairam Ramesh

Congress Run by PAs

36 minutes ago
WWE

WM Night 1 in Pictures

38 minutes ago
WWE

WWE WM Night 1 Results

38 minutes ago
China flag

China's tech re-lending

41 minutes ago
NTPC power projects inauguration

NTPC coal target

42 minutes ago
Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath

Lok Sabha Elections LIVE

43 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Be Careful In Publishing ads Disguised As News Item, EC Warns Newspapers

    India News7 hours ago

  2. 5.3 Magnitude Earthquake Hits Chamba in Himachal Pradesh

    India News14 hours ago

  3. 17 Indians Lured Into Unsafe Work in Laos on Way Back Home

    World15 hours ago

  4. Bengaluru: Two Students Out Of 47 Hospitalised Test Positive For Cholera

    India News15 hours ago

  5. Delhi: Schoolmates Thrash Class 8 Student, Force Stick Into Genitals

    India News16 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo