Updated March 18th, 2024 at 18:39 IST

Pakistan Central Bank maintains key interest rate at 22%

The decision holds major importance as it precedes the expiration of a $3 billion standby arrangement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF)

Reported by: Business Desk
Pakistan Rupee
Pakistan Rupee | Image:Pixabay
  • 2 min read
Pakistan's central bank decided on Monday to uphold its key interest rate at 22 per cent, marking the sixth consecutive policy meeting where the rate remained unchanged. This decision comes amidst ongoing concerns regarding inflationary pressures within the economy.

The State Bank of Pakistan's (SBP) monetary policy committee underscored the necessity for a cautious approach in light of prevailing inflation risks, despite a slight easing observed in February. While acknowledging a marginal decline in the inflation rate during that month, the committee emphasized the importance of maintaining the current monetary stance to steer inflation towards the target range of 5–7 per cent by September 2025.

The decision holds major importance as it precedes the expiration of a $3 billion standby arrangement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) scheduled for April. The rate has been held at this elevated level since June, aligning with IMF conditions aimed at stabilising the economy and mitigating inflationary pressures.

Despite the improved inflation figures reported in February, the SBP remains vigilant of potential future inflationary triggers, particularly from adjustments in administered prices or fiscal measures. Consequently, the committee deemed it prudent to maintain the existing monetary policy stance at this juncture.

Sajid Javed Amin, Deputy Executive Director at the Sustainable Development Policy Institute, stressed on the importance of the central bank's cautious approach, urging continued focus on inflation outlook as the primary driver of rate decisions.

In its previous announcement in January, the central bank revised its inflation forecast upwards for the fiscal year, reflecting heightened inflationary pressures primarily stemming from rising gas and electricity prices.

The significant inflationary spike witnessed in May last year prompted by new taxation measures enforced to meet IMF requirements for a bailout program underscores the delicate balance the central bank must strike in managing inflation while meeting fiscal obligations.

As discussions with the IMF regarding the third tranche of the bailout program progress, the central bank remains optimistic about the outcome. However, details regarding the expected outcome of these discussions were not disclosed.

(With Reuters inputs)

Published March 18th, 2024 at 18:39 IST

Whatsapp logo