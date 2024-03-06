Advertisement

Infra projects in Bihar: Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated and laid the foundation stone for projects valued at Rs 12,800 crore in Bihar's West Champaran district. The event, titled 'Viksit Bharat-Viksit Bihar,' took place in Bettiah, and projects included infrastructure developments in rail, road, petroleum, and natural gas.

Among the projects were the inauguration of Indian Oil's Muzaffarpur-Motihari LPG pipeline and the dedication of the LPG bottling plant and storage terminal at Motihari. PM Modi also laid the foundation stone for a city gas distribution project and grain-based ethanol facilities, among other initiatives.

Advertisement

The projects included the inauguration of Indian Oil's LPG bottling plant and storage terminal at Motihari, serving as a strategic supply point for petroleum product exports to Nepal and eight districts in north Bihar. Other initiatives involve city gas distribution projects, grain-based ethanol facilities, and the two-laning of national highways.

The prime minister also dedicated railway projects, including the doubling of a rail line and gauge conversion, emphasizing India-made rail infrastructure. The event aimed at boosting connectivity and employment opportunities in the region.

Advertisement

With PTI Inputs