Prime Minister Modi Unveils Projects Worth Rs 12,800 Cr in Bihar
The projects included the inauguration of Indian Oil's LPG bottling plant and storage terminal at Motihari.
Infra projects in Bihar: Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated and laid the foundation stone for projects valued at Rs 12,800 crore in Bihar's West Champaran district. The event, titled 'Viksit Bharat-Viksit Bihar,' took place in Bettiah, and projects included infrastructure developments in rail, road, petroleum, and natural gas.
Among the projects were the inauguration of Indian Oil's Muzaffarpur-Motihari LPG pipeline and the dedication of the LPG bottling plant and storage terminal at Motihari. PM Modi also laid the foundation stone for a city gas distribution project and grain-based ethanol facilities, among other initiatives.
The projects included the inauguration of Indian Oil's LPG bottling plant and storage terminal at Motihari, serving as a strategic supply point for petroleum product exports to Nepal and eight districts in north Bihar. Other initiatives involve city gas distribution projects, grain-based ethanol facilities, and the two-laning of national highways.
The prime minister also dedicated railway projects, including the doubling of a rail line and gauge conversion, emphasizing India-made rail infrastructure. The event aimed at boosting connectivity and employment opportunities in the region.
With PTI Inputs
