×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 6th, 2024 at 15:53 IST

Siemens optimistic about Indian economy, says company’s executive

Rebellius stated that Siemens is "very positive" about India and views it as one of their main growth markets.

Reported by: Business Desk
Siemens
Siemens | Image:Siemens
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Seimens bullish on India: Siemens is expressing strong optimism about its prospects in India, as the country's economy experiences robust growth, providing an opportunity to diversify from China. Matthias Rebellius, the head of Siemens' Smart Infrastructure business, highlighted India as a priority for future investments, particularly in upgrading the electric grid and investing in renewable energy. 

Rebellius stated that Siemens is "very positive" about India and views it as one of their main growth markets.

Advertisement

The German engineering group sees significant opportunities in India, not only in transportation but also in grid upgrades and electrification components for solar projects. Siemens' Indian subsidiary, Siemens Ltd, reported a notable 18 per cent increase in sales to 179.7 billion Indian rupees ($2.17 billion) last year. While India may not replace China as Siemens' third-largest market, it is expected to become the focus of more investments, especially considering geopolitical tensions.

Siemens' rival, ABB, has also observed customers shifting investments from China to India and other parts of Asia due to geopolitical considerations. Rebellius mentioned that Smart Infrastructure, responsible for producing products to control buildings, is experiencing a return to normal ordering patterns globally since the COVID-19 pandemic, indicating that the destocking trend is over.

Advertisement

Siemens is aligning with the sustainability trend by launching a new label called "Siemens EcoTech." This label provides information on materials used, production processes, design, and the lifecycle of products. 

Rebellius highlighted that customers increasingly seek such information. The new label is attached to products like a new electronic circuit protection device, aiding Siemens in increasing sales and maintaining price stability.

Advertisement

Overall, Siemens sees India as a thriving market with ample growth potential, and the company is keen on leveraging the opportunities arising from India's economic boom and increasing focus on sustainability.

Advertisement

Published March 6th, 2024 at 15:13 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Ram Charan

Ram Charan In Mumbai

43 minutes ago
Aditi Rao Hydari

Aditi's Chic Look

44 minutes ago
manjummel boys

Locals At Guna Caves

an hour ago
Govinda

Govinda's Airport Fashion

an hour ago
Kolkata Metro Update: Commercial Service on Kavi Subhash-Hemanta Mukhopadhyay Line to Commence Soon

WB's 1st Underwater metro

6 hours ago
Small Aircrafts Crashes In Nashville, All Five Onboard Killed

5 Dead In Nashville Crash

7 hours ago
Rihanna

Rihanna In Jamnagar

18 hours ago
Kartik Aaryan

Kartik In Goa

18 hours ago
Vijay Varma

Vijay At Gucci Event

18 hours ago
Diljit Dosanjh at Ambani Event

Diljit At Anant's Bash

18 hours ago
Sara Ali Khan

Sara In Animal Print

18 hours ago
Athiya Shetty

Athiya At Gucci Event

19 hours ago
MS Dhoni

MS Dhoni joins CSK camp

19 hours ago
Kajal Aggarwal with dad

Kajal With Dad At Airport

a day ago
Radhika and Rihanna

Rihanna Hugs Radhika

a day ago
Zeenat Aman

Zeenat Aman At Airport

a day ago
Madhuri Dixit with Shriram Nene

Madhuri's Airport Fashion

a day ago
Ranveer and Deepika

DeepVeer Leaves Jamnagar

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Now, Travel to Taj Mahal by Metro As PM Modi Launches Priority Corridor

    India News10 minutes ago

  2. DGCA Grants Air Operator's Certificate to New Airline Fly91

    India News11 minutes ago

  3. Cristiano Ronaldo proves he is still a die-hard Madridista by heart

    Sports 12 minutes ago

  4. Hilarious Video Of Mother Monkey Slapping Her Naughty Baby And Pulling

    India News15 minutes ago

  5. China securities regulator pledges protection for small investors

    Business News16 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo