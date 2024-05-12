Advertisement

India’s talent pool: Singapore's Prime Minister, Lee Hsien Loong, commends the significant role played by graduates from India's prestigious institutions, the Indian Institutes of Technology (IIT) and the Indian Institutes of Management (IIM), in bolstering the nation's talent reservoir. In a recent interview with Channel News Asia, Lee emphasised the calibre of these alumni, equating their entry to Singapore's workforce with gaining admission to esteemed institutions like MIT, Stanford, or Harvard.

Lee highlighted Singapore's ongoing need to attract foreign talent to meet its labour demands, highlighting the contributions of professionals from IITs and IIMs who have established associations within Singapore. Despite concerns about the influx of foreign workers, particularly from India and other Southeast Asian nations, Lee stressed their value to Singapore's economy and emphasised the necessity of integrating them effectively into the country's multicultural fabric.

Advertisement

The interview delved into Lee's reflections on his 20-year tenure as prime minister, touching on the complexities of managing social cohesion amidst immigration pressures. Lee acknowledged Singaporeans' apprehensions regarding the social impact of foreign arrivals but emphasised the necessity of certain foreign workers, particularly in sectors like construction and healthcare where local demand outstrips supply.

Lee emphasised the importance of maintaining Singapore's identity and social norms while integrating foreign talent in a controlled manner that complements local professionals. As Singapore grapples with an ageing population and labour shortages, Lee emphasised the value of tapping into older workers' skills and adapting job roles to accommodate their evolving needs.

Advertisement

With PTI Inputs