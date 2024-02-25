English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated February 25th, 2024 at 20:49 IST

Skipper secures Rs 737 Crore Order from Power Grid Corporation

The order significantly boosts Skipper's order book in the transmission and distribution area.

Business Desk
Power Grid Corporation Of India Board approved raising of up to Rs 2200 crore via NCDs
Power Grid Corporation Of India Board approved raising of up to Rs 2200 crore via NCDs | Image:Pexels
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

Skipper secures order: Skipper, a leading manufacturer in power transmission and distribution structures, has secured a substantial Rs 737 crore order from Power Grid Corporation of India Limited (PGCIL) for a cutting-edge 765 kV transmission line. Sharan Bansal, Director of Skipper, expresses enthusiasm about this achievement, highlighting the positive outlook on the industry.

The order significantly boosts Skipper's order book in the transmission and distribution area, with a year-to-date order intake surpassing Rs 3,900 crore. 

Advertisement

The company reported a remarkable 115 per cent increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 20.4 crore and an 80 per cent surge in revenue to Rs 801 crore for the third quarter of December 2023, attributed to strong execution and a robust order book.

Bansal emphasizes the company's growth trajectory, with a substantial international order pipeline of Rs 9,830 crore and a domestic pipeline of Rs 5,200 crore. 

Advertisement

This information underscores Skipper Limited's positive momentum and solid positioning for future growth in the power transmission and distribution sector.

 

With PTI Inputs

Advertisement

Published February 25th, 2024 at 20:49 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Sidharth Malhotra

Siddharth At Airport

4 hours ago
Ranbir Kapoo, Vicky Kaushal

Ranbir-Alia At SLB's Bash

4 hours ago
Saif Ali Khan

Saif Suits Up

4 hours ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik Poses Outside Gym

a day ago
Aditi Rao Hydari

Aditi Rao In Co-Ord Set

a day ago
Khushi Kapoor

Khushi Caught On Camera

a day ago
Chitragandha

Chitragandha's Denim Chic

a day ago
Sivakarthikeyan

Siva Visits VIT College

a day ago
Nayanthara

Nayanthara's Skin Routine

a day ago
Aparshakti Khurana

Aparshakti At Airport

a day ago
Hardik Pandya

Pandya's yoga session

a day ago
Sachin Tendulkar

Sachin meets special fan

a day ago
Sonam Kapoor

Sonam In Monochrome

a day ago
Bhumi Pednekar

Bhumi's Airport Look

a day ago
Zeenat Aman

Zeenat Looks Elegant

a day ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik Turns Food Vlogger

a day ago
Shahid Kapoor

Shahid At WPL 2024

a day ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun At WPL 2024

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Kevin Owens opens up on his WWE tag team title run with Sami Zayn

    Sports 13 minutes ago

  2. LIVE Updates | NGT Asks 53 Cities to Submit Report on Polluting Sources

    India News16 minutes ago

  3. Sundeep Kishan Schools Memer Over Inappropriate Questions

    Entertainment20 minutes ago

  4. India banking on home advantage for first win in FIBA Asia Cup Qualifier

    Sports 23 minutes ago

  5. Game Changer Writer Reveals Details On Ram Charan's Character

    Entertainment27 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo