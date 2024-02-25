Power Grid Corporation Of India Board approved raising of up to Rs 2200 crore via NCDs | Image: Pexels

Skipper secures order: Skipper, a leading manufacturer in power transmission and distribution structures, has secured a substantial Rs 737 crore order from Power Grid Corporation of India Limited (PGCIL) for a cutting-edge 765 kV transmission line. Sharan Bansal, Director of Skipper, expresses enthusiasm about this achievement, highlighting the positive outlook on the industry.

The order significantly boosts Skipper's order book in the transmission and distribution area, with a year-to-date order intake surpassing Rs 3,900 crore.

The company reported a remarkable 115 per cent increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 20.4 crore and an 80 per cent surge in revenue to Rs 801 crore for the third quarter of December 2023, attributed to strong execution and a robust order book.

Bansal emphasizes the company's growth trajectory, with a substantial international order pipeline of Rs 9,830 crore and a domestic pipeline of Rs 5,200 crore.

This information underscores Skipper Limited's positive momentum and solid positioning for future growth in the power transmission and distribution sector.

With PTI Inputs