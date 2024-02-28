Advertisement

Goyal at Startup Mahakumbh: Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal highlighted the transformative role of the startup sector in India's growth and said that the startup ecosystem is the backbone of India. He also added further that Startup Mahakumbh’ is reflective of India's growth story.

Goyal was speaking at the Startup Mahakumbh event. He praised the sector's innovation across various industries and emphasized the theme 'Bharat Innovates' as a reflection of the intricate link between innovation and startups.

Goyal inaugurated the Bharat Startup Ecosystem Registry and unveiled the Startup Mahakumbh website and logo.

Quoting PM Narendra Modi, Goyal said that Indian startups are reshaping the rules of the game, making them the backbone of the nation. He urged startups to participate in the event, marking the beginning of an annual showcase of success stories since 2016.

Goyal encouraged the DPIIT to support startups financially and logistically, aiming for representation from at least one startup in each district at Startup Mahakumbh.

The minister hoped that the event would engage students and youth nationwide, fostering an entrepreneurial spirit and innovation.

Goyal envisioned the integration of aspirational India with the startup sector propelling India's economy to become a developed nation by 2047. He also added the 'can do' spirit of youth in taking India's story to the global stage.

Goyal also praised the Bharat Mandapam's MICE infrastructure for revolutionizing mega event organization, making it a platform to showcase the unified narrative of India's success.

