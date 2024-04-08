×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated April 8th, 2024 at 14:09 IST

Trade War Escalates as US-China Clash Over Green Tech Supremacy

Despite the complexities, Yellen remains hopeful about the prospects of dialogue, highlighting the mutual benefits of resolving these trade imbalances.

Reported by: Business Desk
India-Singapore bilateral trade
India-Singapore bilateral trade | Image:Unsplash
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Green Tech Supremecy: In the ever-evolving landscape of global trade, a new battleground has emerged: the race for dominance in green technology. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen's recent visit to China has shed light on the escalating tensions between the world's two largest economies, fueled by China's rapid expansion in electric vehicles (EVs) and renewable energy sectors.

China's aggressive production surge in EVs, solar panels, and batteries has ignited concerns in Washington, particularly as the Biden administration champions legislative support for similar industries domestically. The fear of China flooding international markets with low-cost products looms large, prompting apprehension not only in the US but also across Europe and Mexico.

Advertisement

The Alliance for American Manufacturing's report underscores the magnitude of the threat posed by China's industrial might, with the country's auto industry singled out as an "existential threat" to US automakers. Former President Donald Trump, in characteristic fashion, has warned of potential backdoor routes for Chinese car exports into the US market, signalling a potential return to tariff tactics.

While the Biden administration has implemented subsidies to bolster clean energy sectors, China's industrial subsidies dwarf those of the US, posing a significant hurdle in the global economic arena. This asymmetry in support mechanisms amplifies concerns about fair competition and market equilibrium.

Advertisement

As both nations gear up for negotiations, the issue is further complicated by China's argument that its green technology exports serve a global environmental imperative. Yet, Beijing also acknowledges the need to address manufacturing overcapacity and stimulate domestic consumer spending for sustained economic growth.

Amid price wars and industry sustainability concerns, strategic planning and policy coordination are becoming imperative for China to navigate its rapid expansion in the EV market. Despite the complexities, Yellen remains hopeful about the prospects of dialogue, highlighting the mutual benefits of resolving these trade imbalances.

Advertisement

Amidst the uncertainty, one thing is clear: the US-China trade war has entered a new phase, with the battle for green technology supremacy at its core. How this confrontation unfolds will not only shape the future of trade relations between the two economic powerhouses but also have far-reaching implications for the global economy and the fight against climate change.

With PTI Inputs

Advertisement

Published April 8th, 2024 at 14:09 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Bangalore International Airport Limited

Air India-BIAL deal

a few seconds ago
Sammakka Saralamma Jathara

All About Medaram Jathara

a few seconds ago
Faf du Plessis with CSK players and staff

RCB skipper draws flak

2 minutes ago
Bengaluru rameshwaram cafe IED Blast

Rameshwaram Cafe Blast

2 minutes ago
Dinesh Karthik while playing for KKR

DK on his biggest regret

5 minutes ago
The Family Star

Dil Raju On Family Star

7 minutes ago
Arun accidentally severed his finger, leaving people shocked.

Lok Sabha Elections

8 minutes ago
Randy Orton RKO to Speed

Orton gives RKO to Speed

8 minutes ago
TSMC Japan expansion

New grants for TSMC US

9 minutes ago
Gaza UN Europe israel hamas

news

12 minutes ago
Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Congress Doesn't Understand Pain of Poor, Says PM Modi

Lok Sabha Elections 2024

14 minutes ago
Rashmika shared a picture of Allu Arjun on her Instagram stories

Allu Arjun Birthday

17 minutes ago
Elon Musk X lawsuit

news

21 minutes ago
Jayaraj Shanmugam

Air India'a appointment

29 minutes ago
EV Charging stations in India

New EV charging stations

34 minutes ago
Kartik Aaryan, Anees Bazmi

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 Update

36 minutes ago
Emerging markets' copy

Asian currencies subdued

36 minutes ago
PV Sindhu

Sindhu Co. face challenge

39 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Broken Window Seat On Air India Flight Sparks Outrage

    India News5 hours ago

  2. Warmer Days, Nights in Delhi-NCR Soon, Mercury Likely to Cross 40°C Mark

    India News5 hours ago

  3. 'Right Against Ill Effect of Climate Change': SC on Right To Life

    India News5 hours ago

  4. Only If You Vote For Us: Abhishek After PM Says Central Schemes Paused

    Lok Sabha Elections6 hours ago

  5. Nifty, Sensex poised for record highs despite dampened US rate cut hopes

    Business News6 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo