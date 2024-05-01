Advertisement

UK dependent visa: The United Kingdom government has reported a significant decline in the number of dependents accompanying overseas students following its stringent measures on student visas earlier this year.

According to an update released by the Home Office on Tuesday, during the period from January to March this year compared to the same period in 2023, the number of dependents has plummeted by nearly 80 per cent, with over 26,000 fewer student visa applications.

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak expressed satisfaction with the figures, stating that the changes made to the visa system were producing results. "The number of students bringing family members and dependents to the UK was too high. This wasn't fair," he commented, noting that the reduction in student dependents by 80 per cent is evidence of the effectiveness of the measures.

Implemented in January, the new rules restrict most international students, except those on research courses, from bringing family members and prevent them from switching their visa before completing their studies. The government aims to prevent the misuse of student visas as a pathway to work in the UK, part of a broader Home Office crackdown on institutions that prioritise immigration over education.

The decline in the number of international students, particularly from India, suggests a potential decrease in Indian students opting for UK universities. Home Secretary James Cleverly stressed the necessity of taking action to address the unsustainable influx of students, which he believes burdens public services and suppresses wages.

The government's review of the post-study Graduate Route, expected to impose further restrictions, is anticipated to deter more international students, particularly Indians, from pursuing education in the UK.

Furthermore, recent measures restricting foreign care workers from bringing dependents aim to combat worker exploitation and abuse within the social care sector. The government's crackdown on migration is aligned with its priorities ahead of the upcoming general election.

The data released this week also indicates the impact of the general salary threshold increase for Skilled Worker visas, further contributing to the government's efforts to reduce migration.

(With PTI inputs.)