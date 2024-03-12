×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 12th, 2024 at 19:30 IST

US Fed's policy outlook hinges on economic data

Consumer Price Index (CPI) registered a higher-than-expected 3.2 per cent year-on-year increase in February, driven mainly by rising petrol and shelter costs.

Reported by: Business Desk
US Federal Reserve
US Federal Reserve | Image:US Federal Reserve
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

The Federal Reserve's upcoming policy decisions will be closely guided by a stream of crucial economic data, particularly focusing on inflation, employment, and retail sales trends. The central bank, which maintained its benchmark interest rate steady in the 5.25-5.50 per cent range at its recent meeting, has signalled a potential reduction in rates pending more confidence in inflation easing towards its 2 per cent target.

Here's a breakdown of the latest economic indicators and their potential impact on Fed policy:

Inflation

The Consumer Price Index (CPI) registered a higher-than-expected 3.2 per cent year-on-year increase in February, driven mainly by rising petrol and shelter costs. However, the core CPI, which excludes food and energy costs, only saw a marginal decline to 3.8 per cent, underlining persistent inflationary pressures. Meanwhile, the Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) price index, crucial for the Fed's inflation target, exhibited a slower year-on-year increase in January, suggesting a mixed picture for price pressures.

Advertisement

Employment

Despite robust job gains of 275,000 in February, accompanied by a rise in the unemployment rate to 3.9 per cent, concerns linger over wage growth moderation and its impact on inflation dynamics. The subdued growth in hourly wages, both monthly and annually, reflects ongoing uncertainties in the labour market, although overall job growth remains robust.

Advertisement

Job openings

The Fed closely monitors the Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey (JOLTS) for insights into labour supply-demand dynamics. While the job openings-to-unemployed persons ratio remains elevated, other survey aspects like the quits rate have reverted to pre-pandemic levels, indicating some stabilisation in labour market imbalances.

Advertisement

Retail sales

Retail sales contracted more than expected in January, signalling a potential slowdown in consumer spending after a robust holiday season. The decline, primarily attributed to adverse weather conditions and weakened auto and gasoline sales, raises concerns about economic growth momentum for the current quarter.

Advertisement

(With Reuters inputs)
 

Advertisement

Published March 12th, 2024 at 19:30 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

PM MODI IN SABARMATI, GUJARAT

Prime Minister Modi

5 hours ago
PM's Tribute To Mahatma Gandhi

WATCH: PM Modi Offered

5 hours ago
BJP MLA Balmukund Acharya

BJP’s Balmukund Acharya

5 hours ago
Foreign Minister Bjarni Benediktsson

Iceland, India Exploring

5 hours ago
Delhi Haj Committee Chairman

Delhi Haj Committee

5 hours ago
Katrina Kaif

Katrina At Airport

5 hours ago
Disha Patani

Disha Dons Comfy Attire

6 hours ago
Sonu Nigam

Sonu's Comfy Aiport Look

9 hours ago
Kriti Kharbanda

Kriti Jets Off TO Delhi

9 hours ago
Neha Kakkar

Neha-Husband Together

11 hours ago
The Debate

CAA becomes a reality

21 hours ago
Mira Rajput

Mira Rajput's Day Out

a day ago
Kareena Kapoor

Kareena's New Loook

a day ago
Viswanathan Anand

Anand challenges R Ashwin

a day ago
Rishabh Pant and KL Rahul

Rahul meets Rishabh Pant

a day ago
Sara Ali Khan

Sara Ali Khan Goes Desi

a day ago
Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3

Vidya In Bhool Bhulaiyaa

a day ago
Ayushmann Khurrana-Hande Ercel

Ayushmann-Hande's Banter

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Rose Quartz, Amethyst: Versatile Crystals For Your Healing Journey

    Galleries10 minutes ago

  2. Bastar Producer Says The Film Explores Human Tragedy, Not Politics

    Entertainment10 minutes ago

  3. James Anderson's hilarious reaction to ECB honouring his 700th wicket

    Sports 15 minutes ago

  4. Centre Declares Jammu Kashmir National Front as 'Unlawful Association'

    India News17 minutes ago

  5. Tillu Square Actress Anupama Lands Kabaddi Player Manathi Ganesh Biopic

    Entertainment17 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo