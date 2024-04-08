×

Updated April 8th, 2024 at 17:03 IST

Voltas AC sales cross 2 million units in FY2023-24

With an impressive volume growth of 72 per cent in AC sales during Q4 FY24, Voltas has demonstrated its unwavering dominance in the sector.

Reported by: Business Desk
Voltas Qatar projects
Voltas Qatar projects | Image:Voltas
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Voltas sales at all-time high: Voltas, the country's leading air conditioner (AC) maker, has soared to new heights by crossing the milestone of selling 2 million units in FY 2023-24. The unprecedented feat solidifies Voltas' position as the undisputed market leader and marks a major milestone in the history of cooling solutions in the country.

“We are delighted to achieve this extraordinary milestone of achieving 2 million ACs in FY 2023 – 24, which is an industry first. We would like to reiterate that none of our competitors within the category are anywhere close to where we stand today. Almost 70 years ago, Tata Sons and Volkart Brothers came together to start Voltas in India. When we look back all these years, we get a sense of gratification,” Pradeep Bakshi, MD & CEO, of Voltas, said. 

“Not only are we leaders across all our businesses, but we are also leaders, with huge leads. We believe that our wide presence, focus on emerging retail channels, excellent distribution network, strong brand equity and attractive consumer offers have helped us to achieve this significant milestone. We would like to thank all our business partners and customers for having faith in us and for making us the undisputed leader,” he added.

With an impressive volume growth of 72 per cent in AC sales during Q4 FY24, Voltas has demonstrated its unwavering dominance in the sector. The remarkable performance can be attributed to the brand's strong offline and online distribution network, robust brand equity, and continuous innovation in product offerings.

Beyond air conditioners, Voltas has witnessed significant growth in other cooling products, including air coolers and commercial refrigeration. Additionally, Voltas Beko, the home appliances brand, has recorded impressive milestones, further solidifying Voltas' position as a household name.

With a total of 5 million consumer products sold nationwide in FY24, Voltas continues to lead the way in providing comfort and innovation to homes and businesses across India.

Published April 8th, 2024 at 17:03 IST

