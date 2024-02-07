Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated January 28th, 2024 at 17:38 IST

Yuan strengthens as China plans stock market support

The onshore yuan opened at 7.1919 per dollar and rose to a high of 7.1741, marking its strongest level since January 15.

Business Desk
Yuan
Yuan | Image:Pexels Photo
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
China's yuan strengthened on Tuesday, recovering from its recent near two-month low against the dollar. Reports suggesting that Chinese authorities are contemplating measures to bolster the stock market provided support for the currency.

According to sources cited by Bloomberg News, Chinese policymakers aim to mobilize approximately 2 trillion yuan ($279 billion), primarily sourced from offshore accounts of state-owned enterprises, to establish a stabilizing fund for purchasing shares. This development followed a cabinet meeting chaired by Premier Li Qiang on Monday, signalling China's commitment to adopting more forceful and effective measures to stabilize market confidence, as reported by state media.

Maybank analysts noted, "That could provide some hope for wealth effects in China, but nothing beats an economic recovery to provide a more sustained sentiment boost."

The onshore yuan opened at 7.1919 per dollar and rose to a high of 7.1741, marking its strongest level since January 15. By midday, it was trading at 7.1805, 105 pips firmer than the previous late session close.

Prior to market opening, the People's Bank of China (PBOC) set the midpoint rate at 7.1117 per dollar, 12 pips weaker than the previous fix of 7.1105. The central bank continued its practice of setting the official guidance rate at firmer levels than the market's projections, a move widely interpreted as an effort to maintain currency stability.

Currency traders highlighted signs of liquidity tensions in the offshore market, with Hong Kong's offshore yuan overnight HIBOR reaching 5.50091 per cent, the highest since April 2022. Tighter yuan conditions offshore raised the cost of short-selling the Chinese currency, according to traders and analysts.

Sources revealed that China's major state-owned banks took action on Monday to support the yuan by tightening liquidity in the offshore foreign exchange market and actively selling U.S. dollars onshore as equities faced a decline.

By midday, the offshore yuan was trading at 7.1818 per dollar, showing an uptick from the previous close of 7.1935. The developments in the yuan's performance are closely monitored amid ongoing efforts to stabilize the market and address liquidity concerns.

(With Reuters inputs)

Published January 23rd, 2024 at 10:04 IST

