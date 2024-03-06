×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 6th, 2024 at 17:40 IST

Apple Adjusts Proposals to Meet EU Tech Rules After App Developer Criticism

The adjustments come after Apple faced backlash from app developers and signal the company's efforts to align with EU regulations.

Reported by: Business Desk
Samsung vs Apple smartphone sales
Samsung vs Apple smartphone sales | Image:Unsplash
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

Apple change in proposals: Tech giant Apple has made adjustments to its proposals to comply with the EU's Digital Markets Act (DMA) following criticism from app developers. One significant change involves dropping a requirement for developers seeking to create alternative app marketplaces to provide a stand-by letter of credit. 

Apple, along with five other major tech companies, must adhere to the DMA's guidelines by March 7, focusing on leveling the playing field for competitors and offering more choices for users. 

Advertisement

The amended proposals also allow developers to sign up for new terms at the developer account level, remove the corporate entity requirement, and eliminate the need for a letter of credit by introducing two eligibility criteria for those wishing to establish a rival app marketplace. 

The adjustments come after Apple faced backlash from app developers and signal the company's efforts to align with EU regulations.

Advertisement

Published March 6th, 2024 at 17:30 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Ram Charan

Ram Charan In Mumbai

4 hours ago
Aditi Rao Hydari

Aditi's Chic Look

4 hours ago
manjummel boys

Locals At Guna Caves

4 hours ago
Govinda

Govinda's Airport Fashion

4 hours ago
Kolkata Metro Update: Commercial Service on Kavi Subhash-Hemanta Mukhopadhyay Line to Commence Soon

WB's 1st Underwater metro

9 hours ago
Small Aircrafts Crashes In Nashville, All Five Onboard Killed

5 Dead In Nashville Crash

9 hours ago
Rihanna

Rihanna In Jamnagar

21 hours ago
Kartik Aaryan

Kartik In Goa

21 hours ago
Vijay Varma

Vijay At Gucci Event

21 hours ago
Diljit Dosanjh at Ambani Event

Diljit At Anant's Bash

21 hours ago
Sara Ali Khan

Sara In Animal Print

21 hours ago
Athiya Shetty

Athiya At Gucci Event

21 hours ago
MS Dhoni

MS Dhoni joins CSK camp

a day ago
Kajal Aggarwal with dad

Kajal With Dad At Airport

a day ago
Radhika and Rihanna

Rihanna Hugs Radhika

a day ago
Zeenat Aman

Zeenat Aman At Airport

a day ago
Madhuri Dixit with Shriram Nene

Madhuri's Airport Fashion

a day ago
Ranveer and Deepika

DeepVeer Leaves Jamnagar

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Sharwanand, Wife Rakshita Reddy Welcome Baby Girl - Leela Devi

    Entertainment10 minutes ago

  2. Ex-cricketer on speculations of Rinku Singh making his India Test debut

    Sports 12 minutes ago

  3. Yashasvi Jaiswal breaks into top 10 in ICC rankings for Test batters

    Sports 12 minutes ago

  4. 'At 3-1, you think it's not a success but..': Ben Stokes' 'BAZBALL' ans

    Sports 12 minutes ago

  5. MS Dhoni was left SURPRISED by R Ashwin over his secret ability

    Sports 14 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo