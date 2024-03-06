Advertisement

Apple change in proposals: Tech giant Apple has made adjustments to its proposals to comply with the EU's Digital Markets Act (DMA) following criticism from app developers. One significant change involves dropping a requirement for developers seeking to create alternative app marketplaces to provide a stand-by letter of credit.

Apple, along with five other major tech companies, must adhere to the DMA's guidelines by March 7, focusing on leveling the playing field for competitors and offering more choices for users.

The amended proposals also allow developers to sign up for new terms at the developer account level, remove the corporate entity requirement, and eliminate the need for a letter of credit by introducing two eligibility criteria for those wishing to establish a rival app marketplace.

The adjustments come after Apple faced backlash from app developers and signal the company's efforts to align with EU regulations.