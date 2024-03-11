×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 11th, 2024 at 18:02 IST

Biden Unveils Fiscal 2025 Budget: Focus on Tax Breaks, Healthcare, and Deficit Reduction

If enacted, the Biden budget aims to cut deficits by $3 trillion over a decade.

Reported by: Business Desk
US Says Attack on Indian Students 'Unacceptable, Biden Working Hard to Disrupt Such Incidents’
US Says Attack on Indian Students 'Unacceptable, Biden Working Hard to Disrupt Such Incidents’ | Image:AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Biden Budget Plan: President Joe Biden has unveiled a budget plan for fiscal 2025, emphasizing tax breaks for families, reduced healthcare costs, smaller deficits, and increased taxes on the wealthy and corporations. Although the proposal is unlikely to pass the House and Senate, it serves as an election-year blueprint, outlining Biden's vision for the future if Democrats secure victories in November. If enacted, the Biden budget aims to cut deficits by $3 trillion over a decade. Key provisions include an expanded child tax credit, a $9,600 tax credit for homebuyers, higher corporate taxes, and a 25 per cent minimum tax on billionaires. Biden also advocates for Medicare to negotiate prices on 500 prescription drugs, potentially saving $ 200 billion over 10 years.

President Biden, during his visit to New Hampshire, called on Congress to extend his proposals, such as capping drug costs at $2,000 and $35 for insulin, to all, not just Medicare beneficiaries. He also aims to make certain Affordable Care Act protections permanent.
This budget serves as an opportunity for Biden to shape the election narrative around his policy priorities. It contrasts with the likely Republican nominee, Donald Trump, who emphasizes increased tariffs and expanded oil production. The Biden proposal seeks to address perceived imbalances in the tax code, particularly the 2017 tax cut benefiting the top 1 per cent of earners. While House Republicans have passed their budget resolution, proposing $14 trillion in deficit reduction over 10 years with significant spending cuts, Biden opposes cuts to Medicare. The budget resolution reflects differing visions for economic policy, with Biden prioritizing investments in healthcare, education, and defence.

Advertisement

As Congress continues to work on the current fiscal year's budget, Biden's plan for 2025 sets the stage for debates on economic priorities, tax policies, and government spending in the upcoming election year.

Advertisement

Published March 11th, 2024 at 18:02 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

arvind kejriwal

Desperate Kejriwal

a day ago
EAM Jaishankar Meets Iceland's FM Bjarni Benediktsson In Delhi

EAM Meets Iceland's FM

a day ago
Diljit Dosanjh

Diljit Dances In Kinnaur

a day ago
Tiger Shroff

Tiger-Akshay's Banter

a day ago
Sara Ali Khan

Sara In Bodycon Outfit

a day ago
Sai Pallavi

Sai Pallavi's Viral Video

a day ago
Deepika Padukone

Deepika Stuns In Casuals

a day ago
Sini Shetty

Sini At Miss World 2024

a day ago
Surbhi Chandna

Surbhi Praises Husband

a day ago
Neha Kakkar

Neha-Husband Together

a day ago
Vikrant Massey

Vikrant In Causals

2 days ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia Dons Stylish Top

2 days ago
Mira Kapoor

Mira Dons All-Black Look

2 days ago
Sukhvinder Singh

Sukhvinder At Airport

2 days ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

2 days ago
Murder Mubarak photos

Murder Mubarak BTS

2 days ago
Babil Khan

Babil Aces Casual Look

2 days ago
Siddhant Chaturvedi

Siddhant Dons Cap

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. HSBC plans to hire 50 bankers for startup, venture lending

    Business News14 minutes ago

  2. Govt's E-Gazette Website Crashes Moments After Implementation of CAA

    India News17 minutes ago

  3. Ranji Trophy final: Rahane, Musheer put Mumbai in command vs Vidarbha

    Sports 18 minutes ago

  4. Princess Kate Apologises for Edited Mother's Day Photo

    World21 minutes ago

  5. Hyd Woman Found Dead in Wheelie Bin in Australia, Husband Flees to India

    India News23 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo