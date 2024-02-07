Advertisement

China has reported a second consecutive year of population decline in 2023, leading to heightened apprehensions about the nation's long-term economic growth. The National Bureau of Statistics disclosed that the total population in China decreased by 2.08 million, or 0.15 per cent , reaching 1.409 billion in 2023.

The decline, exceeding the 2022 drop of 850,000, was attributed to a combination of factors, including a record low birth rate and the impact of COVID-19 deaths following the end of strict lockdowns. Last year's nationwide surge in COVID cases, coupled with a sudden relaxation of restrictions in December 2022, resulted in a 6.6 per cent increase in total deaths, reaching 11.1 million.

New births also witnessed a significant decline, falling by 5.7 per cent to 9.02 million, with the birth rate hitting a record low of 6.39 births per 1,000 people. This downward trajectory in births has been ongoing for decades, influenced by the historical one-child policy (1980-2015) and rapid urbanization, making child-rearing more expensive in cities.

The economic ramifications of this demographic shift are considerable, with fewer workers and consumers potentially slowing down economic growth. Challenges such as rising costs of elderly care and retirement benefits may strain indebted local governments. Long-term projections by U.N. experts suggest China's population could shrink by 109 million by 2050, triple their previous forecast in 2019.

The aging population is a significant concern, as the number of people aged 60 and over reached 296.97 million in 2023, comprising 21.1 per cent of the total population. Pension system sustainability is a pressing issue, with estimates indicating it could run out of funds by 2035, particularly as the retirement-age population is expected to surpass 400 million by that time.

To address these challenges, some local governments have introduced measures to encourage childbirth, such as tax deductions and longer maternity leave. However, the effectiveness of these policies remains uncertain due to funding shortages and a lack of motivation by local authorities. President Xi Jinping has emphasized the need to cultivate a new culture of marriage and childbearing for national development, but the obstacles, including high childcare costs and gender-related expectations, persist.

Looking ahead, there may be a temporary uptick in births in 2024 due to a backlog from postponed marriages in 2023, providing a potential relief to the declining birth rates. Marriages are considered a leading indicator for birth rates in China, where access to child-raising benefits is limited for most single women.

(With Reuters inputs)