China’s system for economic development is forming several competitive pressures in the world, according to US Trade Representative Katherine Tai.

Amid the steep decline in US-China bilateral trade last year, Tai said this is a positive indication to diversify global trade.

Addressing the World Trade Organisation (WTO) meeting held in Abu Dhabi, Tai said the institution was “showing its age,” which calls for a reform so that more could be done to address the pressures.

Tai said the economies of the world have changed ever since the WTO was founded, indicating that the economies have grown ever since.

“China is a good example. It joined the WTO in 2001, it was smaller in footprint than it is today,” Tai said in an interview with the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC).

She highlighted a need for addressing the competitive economic pressures felt by many in the global economy “because of the economic and trade footprint of China and its particular system.”



This was part of the WTO reform project, to serve the interest of its members irrespective of their size, Tai added.

The steep drop in the US trade with China last year could be seen as a positive development, she further said.

Imports for Chinese goods by American imports in 2023 stood at $427 billion, which was a 20 per cent decline in numbers as per data by the US Commerce Department.

The exports by US to China also came down to four per cent last year at about $148 billion. The trade deficit, as a result, was lower by $279 billion.

This is likely to result in China losing out on its position as the top exporting country to the US for the first time in 17 years.

Marking the biggest slump for US-China trade since the Customs began its records in 1995, the decline is greater than the global financial crisis of 2008-09 or the beginning of the US-China trade war in 2018-19, according to a report by the Hong Kong-based South China Morning Post.

Last year's decline in US-China trade appears to be a sign of both economies moving away from each other, according to trade expert William Reinsch of the Centre for Strategic and International Studies.

“But if you look at the increased imports from Southeast Asia into the United States, it appears that a good part of that increase is coming from Chinese companies that have either moved production or are simply moving their products through third countries in order to circumvent tariffs or other restrictions,” he was quoted as saying.

WTO Director-General Dr Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala told the BBC ahead of the Abu Dhabi meeting that the body was trying to help the US and China sort out some of their differences.

Both nations are attempting to increase their economic influence in segments of Africa and Asia as they attempt to secure access over natural resources and build resilience into supply chains.

This has raised concerns over the world being divided into two trading blocks, over which Dr Okonjo-Iweala warned of exhibiting caution “because if this continues, it could do real damage to the world economy.”

Such a division could cause a loss of five per cent of the GDP in the world economy, as per a WTO study. This figure is huge, the official said, as growth struggles due to higher interest rates and inflation.