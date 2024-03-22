×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 22nd, 2024 at 20:49 IST

Welspun Corp's unit and Saudi Aramco scrap $41 mln steel pipe contract

Indian steel pipes maker Welspun Corp said on Friday its associate firm, East Pipes Integrated Company for Industry, and Saudi Arabia's oil giant Aramco have mutually

Reported by: Thomson Reuters
Hand shake
Despite rising bond yields, Morgan Stanley notes that cash and debt remain more attractive funding options than equity. | Image:Pixabay
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

Scrapped deal: Steel pipes maker Welspun Corp said on Friday its associate firm, East Pipes Integrated Company for Industry, and Saudi Arabia's oil giant Aramco have mutually terminated a contract worth 3.39 billion rupees ($40.6 million).

Welspun's unit had bagged the contract for manufacturing and supply of steel pipes for a duration of eight months in January.

Advertisement

The deal represented 3% of the total value of contracts announced by Aramco for Welspun in the financial year 2023-24, which amounts to about 98 billion rupees.

Welspun did not disclose the reason for the cancellation of the contract, but said it would not affect its operating plans.

Advertisement

The company had in February posted a more than twelve-fold jump in its third-quarter consolidated profit, including earnings from its units, helped by strong demand for its pipes across sectors.

With Reuters Inputs

Advertisement

Published March 22nd, 2024 at 20:49 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

bjp vs ldf

Lok Sabha Elections 2024

a few seconds ago
Navjot Sidhu and MS Dhoni

Sidhu hails Dhoni

2 minutes ago
coal

Declining Coal imports

7 minutes ago
Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Arvind Kejriwal was arrested by the ED on Thursday

Arvind Kejriwal

7 minutes ago
UN

Gaza Ceasefire Vetoed

8 minutes ago
Bihar Board Class 12th results to be declared on March 23

Bihar Board 12th Results

8 minutes ago
UNGA Resolution on AI

UNGA Resolution on AI

14 minutes ago
Indian economy

FinMin economic outlook

17 minutes ago
CSK vs RCB

IPL 2024, CSK vs RCB Live

18 minutes ago
Holi 2024

Holi shopping spree

20 minutes ago
Carnivals Across The Globe That Will Give You The Holi Feels

Festivals Similar To Holi

21 minutes ago
Accident In Himachal Mandi Kills 3

Accident In Himachal

21 minutes ago
Arvind Kejriwal in Jail

Kingpin

22 minutes ago
Hand shake

Scrapped deal

24 minutes ago
Kalki 2898 AD Teaser

Kalki 2898 AD Update

32 minutes ago
MS Dhoni

MS Dhoni's fielding

34 minutes ago
Campus hiring of women in India rose by 5 percentage points in 2022–23

Campus hiring of women

36 minutes ago
Representative

Retail recovery signals

36 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Arvind Kejriwal Arrest LIVE: Hearing Begins, ED Seeks 10-Day Custody

    India News7 hours ago

  2. Bihar inter students protest discontinuation of +2 classes in collges

    Education7 hours ago

  3. BREAKING: BJP Releases Fourth List of Candidates For Lok Sabha Elections

    Lok Sabha Elections7 hours ago

  4. UP Madrasa Board Unconstitutional: Allahabad HC

    Education9 hours ago

  5. Delhi HC Admits CBI Plea Against Acquittal Of A Raja, Others in 2G Scam

    India News10 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo